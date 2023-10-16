Permian Warrior Partnership partners with H-E-B Operation Appreciation and Midland College for Veterans Day Event

MIDLAND, TX, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permian Warrior Partnership (PWP), a community branch of America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), today announced a Midland Veterans Day Event in partnership with H-E-B Operation Appreciation and Midland College. The event will honor those who served our country on Veterans Day, November 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Midland College located at 3600 N. Garfield St. Midland, TX 79705.

“This Veterans Day, it is an honor to work with H-E-B and Midland College to give back to the men and women who have served our country,” said Roy Dobbins, Program Lead of Permian Warrior Partnership. “Veterans are the backbone of our communities, and through unwavering communal support, we must ensure that the heroes who have defended us are never alone in their journey back home.”

As a community branch of AWP, PWP aims to further their parent organization’s mission of preventing veteran suicide by connecting veterans to quality resources and opportunities available within the Permian Basin community. By improving veterans' quality of life and reducing veteran suicide, PWP cultivates integrated resilience and prosperity among our former service members. Supported by funding from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, PWP utilizes a four step plan to promote veteran empowerment: Connect, Educate, Advocate and Collaborate. This upstream approach provides support to veterans, their families and caregivers as well as the community that supports them.

“This event highlights our veterans' enduring spirit of unity and service, and is intended to show gratitude for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of our great nation,” says Roy Dobbins , Program Lead at Permian Warrior Partnership. “To empower our veterans is to honor them – and that starts right here at home. This partnership with H-E-B is meant to bring the community together for our heroes.”

“H-E-B works year-round through our Operation Appreciation program to support our military service members, Veterans, and their families,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager. "In partnership with Permian Warrior Partnership, H-E-B takes pride in recognizing the dedication and sacrifices made by those who have served our country."

This year's event will include a Veterans Day ceremony, 5k run/walk, 1k fun run, cornhole tournament, food trucks, petting zoo, train rides and Veterans chili feed for all families and friends. Additional sponsors include Republic Services, Certarus (USA) Ltd., and Henry Resources, LLC. To learn more about PWP, including upcoming events, or to request assistance, visit their website at https://www.permianwarriorpartnership.org/

Permian Warrior Partnership

The Permian Warrior Partnership (PWP) is a veteran-focused, community-led initiative to proactively connect with all veterans in the Permian Basin to ensure access to quality resources and opportunities available: from housing, to employment, enrollment in VA e-benefits, healthcare, recreation, and more. PWP works with national and local partners to cultivate an integrated, resilient, and prosperous veteran community within the Permian Basin, which consists of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, by improving veteran quality of life thus ending veteran suicide. PWP is supported by funding from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, it is the culmination of the Community Integration program. For more information, visit https://www.permianwarriorpartnership.org/

H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $38 billion, operates over 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 118th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience along with low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. H-E-B Operation Appreciation is a company-wide program created to honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information, visit HEB.com and heb.com/military.

Nathan Wehrly Pinkston (540) 618-5562 AWP@Pinkston.co