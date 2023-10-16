Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that it has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOUR). The lawsuit alleges Shift4 made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of the Company’s performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; and (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4’s reputation and business.



If you bought shares of Shift4 between November 10, 2021 and April 18, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/shift4/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 19, 2023.

