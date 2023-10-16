AEROMEXICO TO BREAK NEW RECORD OF FLIGHTS TO EUROPE

• During the summer of 2024, the airline will operate six new weekly frequencies to Madrid and three more to Paris. • It will benefit connectivity during the peak season and the celebration of the Olympic Games. • It will be the highest connectivity ever between Mexico and Europe.

Mexico City, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To offer its customers more flight options, Aeromexico will expand its European operations in 2024, adding six weekly frequencies to Madrid and three more to Paris from Mexico City. It will meet the demand for the peak summer season and connectivity for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The seasonal adjustment represents an 18% increase between Mexico and Europe, surpassing the record set by the airline in the summer of 2023. It will be the highest connectivity between Mexico and Europe in the history of Mexico's aviation with Aeromexico operating 65 weekly flights to Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Paris, and Rome.

The airline will connect with Madrid from Mexico City through 20 weekly flights, as well as from Guadalajara and Monterrey with seven frequencies per week from each city, resulting in 34 weekly flights to the Spanish capital, a 22% increase compared to the summer of 2023.

On the Mexico City - Paris route, the new flights will represent a growth of 34%, with a total of 10 weekly operations.

Giancarlo Mulinelli, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Aeromexico commented: “Last summer, we broke the record for connectivity between Mexico and Europe, and we will do it again next summer, which also coincides with the celebration of the Olympic Games”. He added: “Our Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is the most modern, efficient, and comfortable, along with the best talent in the industry, helping us continue to elevate the journey to an extraordinary experience.

Aeromexico's first flight to Europe took place 60 years ago, landing in Madrid with a Douglas DC-8 aircraft, making Spain the company's gateway to the Old Continent, where it now offers direct flights to five iconic destinations and many others through its agreements with other airlines.

-oo0oo-

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

Media contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

Attachment

Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications Aeroméxico amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com