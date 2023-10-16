Submit Release
EU hands over 500 sets of mobile radio stations to Ukrainian border guards

On 13 October, an EU-funded border management project handed over 500 sets of mobile radio stations with accessories to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS). The total value of the equipment is over €500,000.

The sets were provided by the ‘EU Support to Strengthening Integrated Border Management in Ukraine – Resilience (EU4IBM-Resilience)’ project, implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development. It aims to contribute to the resilience and reinforcement of border management in Ukraine, especially in the context of war.  The enhancement of the technical capacities of the Ukrainian border services is one of the project’s key initiatives financed by the European Union.

The deployment of the 500 radio stations will ensure that various units scattered along the border are connected and able to communicate effectively, enabling swift coordination and responses to any potential threats or emergencies along the green border and at the crossing points.

“Given the extensive length and geographical intricacies of the Ukrainian border, seamless communication between units is of paramount importance”, said Arunas Adomenas, EU4IBM-Resilience Team Leader.

