EU and UNDP Moldova to provide Moldovan police with firearms detection and data collection equipment

The European Union will provide UNDP with approximately US$350,000 to improve the investigative capacity of the Moldovan Police. The funds will be used to purchase firearms detection and data collection equipment.

The funds will be provided by SEESAC (South East European Small Arms and Light Weapons Control Centre), a joint initiative of UNDP and the Regional Cooperation Council, which works closely with governments in Southeast and Eastern Europe.

On 10-13 October, the Initiative organised a workshop for representatives of the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate to develop standard operating procedures for small arms and light weapons (SALW) investigations.

“The management of small arms and light weapons becomes a major priority for the Republic of Moldova, but also the international community. Today’s event gives us the perfect opportunity to adapt our operating procedures to the new context of challenges, so that we can respond promptly to any risk or challenge situation,” said Alexandru Bejan, Deputy Head of the General Police Inspectorate of the Republic of Moldova.

