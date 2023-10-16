CENN calls for Georgian CSOs from Guria looking to strengthen their capacity building and accountability

The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN) invites Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) active in the Guria region of Georgia to take part in an EU-funded competition.

The competition is open to CSOs operating in all three municipalities of Guria – Ozurgeti, Chokhatauri and Lanchhuti.

The organisers will select ten local CSOs in the Guria region to contribute to their organisational strengthening and support through capacity building and accountability.

The deadline for applications is 20 October.

The call is launched as part of the project ‘Supporting Local Democracy and Rural Development of Green Guria for Inclusive and Sustainable Green Growth’, financed by the European Union under the European Neighbourhood Programme for Rural Development and Agriculture (ENPARD IV). The project is implemented by CENN in cooperation with the Union of Young Teachers, the Institute for Democracy and the Keda Local Development Group (LAG).

