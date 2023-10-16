PREMIKATI Named Finalist for SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award for 2023

Submit Release
By establishing best practices in Procurement, Accounts Payable, and Supplier Management, we guide businesses in eradicating obstacles to scaling, like manual procedures and data scarcity.”
— Marisol Buchanan
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREMIKATI is honored to announce its award as a finalist for the prestigious SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 in Sales Success - Midmarket category.

SAP presents these accolades to exemplary partners who significantly advance Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Alongside SAP, these award nominees empower customers to innovate, achieve rapid outcomes, expand sustainably, and operate with enhanced simplicity.

"We are thrilled to continue our streak of recognition by SAP in the Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network domain," comments Marisol Buchanan, PREMIKATI’s CEO. "With our committed team, we are devoted to swiftly delivering unparalleled value to our clients across the Midmarket and Large Enterprise sectors. Having been finalists in 2019, 2020, and 2021 for the SAP Pinnacle Awards and winner of this award in 2022 - 2023 marks our fifth consecutive year of acknowledgment by SAP. We remain resolute in our pursuit of excellence!"

Finalist selections rely on SAP's internal sales metrics, with a steering committee finalizing the chosen partners based on diverse criteria, including sales accomplishments, customer feedback, innovation, and overall performance.

"Partnership matters! For SAP and our Customers. Working alongside dedicated partners like PREMIKATI truly elevates the entire SAP community. Their successes over the past year aren’t just notable; they’re a testament to their commitment," says Claus Gruenewald, SAP's Global Head – Partner Business, Intelligent Spend and Business Network. "A heartfelt congratulations to PREMIKATI for their impressive milestones.”

Marisol further adds, "PREMIKATI's core objective is to harness SAP Ariba® solutions to address growth challenges. By establishing best practices in Procurement, Accounts Payable, and Supplier Management, we guide businesses in eradicating obstacles to scaling, like manual procedures and data scarcity."

PREMIKATI’s recognition was spotlighted during SAP Spend Connect Live 2023, SAP's premier spend management user gathering, which unites procurement, external workforce, supply chain, and travel and expense solutions experts.

About PREMIKATI
PREMIKATI is a globally recognized procurement management consulting leader, specializing in full procurement business and legal process outsourcing and the implementation of SAP Ariba and Icertis software. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, PREMIKATI’s commitment to innovation sets it apart, offering tailored solutions that marry the latest technological advancements with timeless business wisdom. PREMIKATI paves the way for clients to achieve growth through efficiency and insight.

SAP and certain other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and various other countries. Refer to http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for detailed trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned belong to their respective trademark holders.

Michael Buczynski
PREMIKATI, Inc.
+1 309-648-0646
mbuczynski@premikati.com
