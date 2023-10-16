John Deere Selects Bader Rutter as Ag Public Relations Agency of Record

Move unites global agricultural leader with North America’s #1 agrimarketing agency

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Deere, the global leader in the production of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment solutions, has selected Bader Rutter, the #1 B2B agency in North America, to be its ag public relations agency of record. The agency will be responsible for helping to shape John Deere’s story around its US and Canada Production and Precision Agriculture and Small Agriculture divisions.

“We are honored to have been selected by John Deere to handle its Ag PR activities as it continues to build trailblazing global agricultural solutions,” said Jeff Young, chairman and CEO, Bader Rutter. “It is exciting to represent one of the most recognized brands on the globe as our newest client.”

B2B Marketing magazine has named Bader Rutter the #1 U.S. B2B marcom agency in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and AgriMarketing magazine has recognized the agency as the #1 agrimarketing agency 27 times. Celebrating its 50th year, Bader Rutter has solidified itself as the leader in agricultural advertising by championing bold ideas and delivering consistent results. In recent years, the agency has expanded into adjacent sectors like food and beverage. John Deere joins a client roster that includes an enviable list of brand partners like Corteva Agriscience, McCain Foods, Tetra Pak, Seaboard Foods and Zoetis.

“For five decades, we’ve had an unflinching commitment to our partners’ long-term growth,” said David Jordan, president, Bader Rutter. “A pillar of that responsibility has been to hire a team of subject matter experts across the industries we represent. Whether it’s farmers and ranchers who bring an authentic perspective to our agricultural work, a classically trained chef who can give voice to our foodservice practice or a veterinarian working in our pet care portfolio, we celebrate our ability to truly know our clients’ audiences and businesses as well as or better than anyone.”

Work is slated to begin on Nov. 1, 2023.

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter, B2B Marketing’s 2023 Agency of the Year, is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is both the largest agricultural marketing agency and the #1 B2B marcom agency in the country. With around 260 employees in 18 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, branding, digital, media planning and buying, social and public relations capabilities. The employee-owned agency’s expertise spans multiple industries from agriculture and food and beverage, to pet care, animal health, insurance, financial services, sports entertainment and more.

More information on Bader Rutter can be found at www.baderrutter.com , or follow Bader Rutter on LinkedIn.

