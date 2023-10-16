Syntec Optics, Merging with OmniLit (Nasdaq: OLIT), to Exhibit at SPIE Optifab 2023

Syntec Optics showcases latest optical manufacturing innovations in products and services.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics, a scientific and technical instruments, and aerospace and defense optics manufacturer that, over the past 20 years, enabled many mission-critical products in defense, biomedical, and consumer end-markets, announced today that it will be exhibiting at SPIE Optifab 2023, the premier event for optical fabrication technologies. The event will be held from October 17-19, 2023, at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, New York.

Syntec Optics will be showcasing its latest innovations in optical manufacturing technologies at booth 1303. The company's experts will be on hand to discuss customer needs and provide solutions for a wide range of optical fabrication extremely high precision challenges.

Syntec Optics will display recently launched new light-weight eyepieces and objective lenses for night vision goggles, called Viper.

“We are excited to be exhibiting at SPIE Optifab 2023 and look forward to meeting with customers and partners to discuss the latest trends and innovations in optical manufacturing as light-enabled products became nearly 11% of the global economy and tailwinds shift towards made in America, ubiquitous data, and biomedical automation,” said Syntec Optics CEO, Joe Mohr. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible solutions to meet their optical needs, and we look forward to demonstrating our latest capabilities at the show.”

SPIE Optifab is the largest optical manufacturing conference and exhibition held in North America. It is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the design, fabrication, or testing of optical components and sub-systems.



About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Inc., headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest optics and photonics ultra-high precision manufacturers in the United States. Operating for more than two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art, nearly 90, 000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes both horizontally and vertically integrated to provide mission-critical components and sub-systems to systems integrators. Syntec Optics’ mission is to provide a U.S.-based scalable platform of optics and photonics manufacturing that keeps American soldiers from harm's way, offers doctors technology tools for patient care, and delivers photonics-enabled precision to consumer products and services. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Syntec Optics previously announced an agreement for a business combination with OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (“OmniLit”) (Nasdaq: OLIT), which is expected to result in Syntec Optics becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “OPTX” in Q4 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements as to the transactions contemplated by the business combination, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits to Syntec Optics customers of the Viper product. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with the product manufacturing; unanticipated technical or other delays with the product; customer and strategic partner responses; potential future changes to the pricing or other terms; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to statements with respect to OmniLit’s search for an initial business combination and OmniLit’s ability to enter into a business combination agreement with a counterparty, the risk that the transaction may not be completed, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in OmniLit’s Form S-4 (File No. 333-271822) filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Syntec Optics or OmniLit undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

