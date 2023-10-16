U.S. Highway 85 Railroad Crossing Scheduled to Close for Replacement in Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Contact: Joel Flesner, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, a project to replace the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 85, in Belle Fourche, is scheduled to begin. The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced, and new asphalt surfacing will be placed on each approach. Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

The project will require Highway 85 to be closed to traffic between Roundup Street and Railroad Street, with traffic to be detoured onto 6th Avenue.

Grant Street, Railroad Street, Roundup Street, Indian Street, and 6th Avenue will all be restricted to one-way traffic with limited parking. A 10-foot width restriction, 14-foot height restriction, and a 90-foot length restriction will be in place for the detour route.

This project will be completed jointly by Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad and the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

