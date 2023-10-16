Dymaptic Annoucnes Women-Owned Business Certification and Federal Speciality

PORTLAND, OR-Dymaptic is proud to announce two recent recognitions that the company has achieved, in preparation for taking on federal work. The Portland-based software consulting firm is excited about the opportunity to help design GIS-solutions for complex, location-based challenges facing the federal government.

First, the company has been issued a new certification from the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Certification requires a WOSB to be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women, and its management and daily operations must be controlled by a woman with industry expertise. The WOSB program certifies an additional level of Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), based on personal net worth, assets, and income, for which dymaptic qualifies.

Additionally, dymaptic has earned the Federal Small Business Specialty within the Esri Partner Network. This program recognizes small businesses who are prepared to develop ArcGIS software-based offerings for federal government clients. Along with the EDWOSB certification and the company’s vast experience designing solutions for city and state governments, dymaptic is well-suited to partner with federal agencies and prime contractors.

Dymaptic offers results-oriented consulting related to geographic information system (GIS), off-the-shelf software, and software development. CEO and majority owner Mara Stoica has been leading the company since 2019, but has decades of experience as a woman in technology. Based on the hurdles for women she has seen in her career, Stoica is passionate about leading the way for more women to find tech careers.

“I am hopeful that our EDWOSB certification will create opportunities for dymaptic to partner with federal agencies, and also allow us to continue to lead the way for women business owners, especially in the software industry where women remain underrepresented.” Dymaptic has also been certified as a Women Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), as well as a Disability-Owned Business Enterprise through Disability:IN.

About dymaptic

Dymaptic, an Innovative and woman-owned GIS services provider, has been building custom software solutions to map and analyze data for their customers since 2016. The company specializes in software development, web applications, mobile development, and cloud-based systems, developing user-friendly and innovative tools that improve efficiency, enhance decision-making capabilities, and drive more impactful outcomes. Dymaptic is headquartered in the Portland, Oregon area. Visit them at dymaptic.com.



















