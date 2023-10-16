Turkmenistan and Euronews TV channel aim to expand long-term partnership

On October 16, 2023, negotiations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with a delegation of the European information television channel “Euronews”, which has been staying in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs M.Byashimova and Vice President of the TV channel for sales and partnerships Sylvain Jean Yves Roger noted the fruitful cooperation that had developed over the past decade, within the framework of which a number of successful projects were implemented to cover significant events in Turkmenistan.

Plans aimed at long-term partnership in the international information space were also outlined, whereas representatives of the European television channel expressed their readiness to intensify joint activities and develop new forms of interaction.

In this regard, an exchange of views took place on the ways of implementation of the Partnership Agreement between Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, «Turkmenaragatnashyk» agency and the “Euronews” company, which was signed by the parties following the meeting.