The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol.” This guidance is intended to alert pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacists in State-licensed pharmacies or Federal facilities who engage in drug compounding to the potential public health hazard of alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) or isopropyl alcohol contaminated with or substituted with methanol. During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency (PHE), FDA became aware of reports of fatal methanol poisoning of consumers who ingested alcohol-based hand sanitizer products that were manufactured with methanol or methanol-contaminated ethanol. FDA is concerned that other drug products containing ethanol or isopropyl alcohol (pharmaceutical alcohol), which are widely used active ingredients in a variety of drug products, could be similarly vulnerable to methanol contamination. This guidance replaces the guidance for industry entitled “Policy for Testing Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol, Including During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19)” published in January 2021.
