Fentanyl, Xylazine, Cannabinoids to Feature in Virtual Forensic Toxicology Seminar December 14 - 15, 2023

A collaboration between the American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) and the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE), “The 2023 Virtual Seminar in Forensic Toxicology: Expanding Worlds of Cannabinoids & Polydrug Exposures” is a two-day virtual seminar featuring distinguished industry experts addressing some of the most crucial topics affecting the medical and public health landscape today. Topics covered include cannabis and alternative cannabinoid impairment, and new research on medical legal death investigations involving polydrug exposures such as fentanyl, xylazine, benzodiazepines. Registration for this event is open. Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits are also available.

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) and the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE) are pleased to offer a two-day virtual seminar, " Expanding Worlds of Cannabinoids & Polydrug Exposures” featuring some of the top professionals in forensic science and medicine, harm reduction, and the legal and law enforcement fields from across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Registration for this event is open now.





The program opens with “Cannabis and the Expanding World of Cannabinoids” on Thursday, December 14th. Topics covered include the legalization of cannabis, challenges with prosecuting marijuana DUIs, and the rise in use and adverse events with cannabinoid products. Analytical perspectives and challenges for the adoption of cannabinoid methodology will also be discussed, along with the pharmacological mechanism underlying driving impairment.





The seminar continues on Friday, December 15th. “Living in a PolyDrug World - Lab and Medical Complexities” will explore new research on medical-legal death investigations involving polydrug exposures, including fentanyl, xylazine, benzodiazepines, and more. Experts will examine the community drug checking in a polydrug world from the perspective of field harm reduction specialists, explore the strengths and limitations of toxicology testing, and look at and strategies for confronting the upsurge in opioid and polydrug deaths with limited resources. The seminar will also explore the landscape of new psychoactive substances (NPS), drug delivery homicide cases, and advancements in clinical toxicology testing.





Expert faculty presenting include:





Jan Ramaekers, PhD, Professor of Psychopharmacology and Behavioral Toxicology, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands





Bruce Goldberger, PhD, Chief, Division of Forensic Medicine, Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL





Barry Logan, PhD, F-ABFT, Executive Director, Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, Sr. VP and Chief Scientist, Forensic Sciences, NMS Labs, Willow Grove, PA





This virtual seminar is an essential event for professionals in the field, including: Emergency Physicians, Forensic Toxicologists, Legal Nurse Consultants, Analytical Chemists, Criminalists, Forensic Scientists, Medical Examiners, Medical Review Officers, Attorneys (including attorneys general), Law Enforcement (Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, Highway Safety, State Troopers) and others.



Flexible registration options are well-suited to busy professionals. Guests may register for one day, or sign up for the two-day package at a $50 discount . Registrants may choose to attend the live sessions online, where they will have a chance to engage in Q & A during the roundtable case discussions at the end of each session, or access the full content later on-demand at their convenience. This activity is approved for up to 12h Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits at an additional cost for those who attend the live virtual event.

