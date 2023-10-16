Turbo Trainer Market Size to Surpass $311.92 Million, Globally, by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The global turbo trainer market is poised to experience a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Turbo Trainer Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the turbo trainer market is expected to grow from $ 248.17 million in 2022 to $ 311.92 Million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Nautilus, Inc.; Elite; Jetblack Cycling; Garmin Ltd.; Kurt Manufacturing; Saris; Minoura Co Ltd; Technogym SpA; Wahoo Fitness; and Wattbike are the players operating in the turbo trainers market. These companies provide a wide range of products. The companies have their presence in developing regions. Market players are developing high-quality, innovative products to meet customer requirements.







The demand for turbo trainers is growing with the ongoing technological advancements in these products, which allow them to mimic the real-life experience of riding a bicycle. Turbo trainers connect directly with computers, tablets, and smartphones. These trainers utilize the performance data of consumers and allow them to cycle through a virtual world in real time, with a program replicating the consumer’s real world, pedal power, speed, and cadence onscreen. Smart turbo trainers are gaining popularity among the youth, as hectic study or work schedules drive them toward home fitness activities. This makes youth major consumers of smart indoor fitness equipment, such as smart turbo trainers. These trainers also allow users to connect with other cyclists through apps, such as Zwift. These apps allow people to keep up with their fitness goals without losing interest, as they can simultaneously indulge in fun games and real-life training scenarios.

Turbo trainers have emerged as ideal training equipment for cyclists as these instruments help them develop their skills and accelerate their cycling speed at home, without facing hindrances posed by the weather and road conditions, which may hamper their cycling schedules. Additionally, when doing structured workouts, a smart trainer automatically sets resistance to the exact prescribed wattage; it also records the overall performance to allow cyclists to compare their performances. Moreover, smart turbo trainers have the feature in which screen view on TV changes as per alterations in the mode of the trainer, such as terrain and steep inclination. This feature replicates the outdoors and gives cyclists a realistic riding experience. Turbo trainers make indoor cycling much more fun and more productive. Hence, the growing popularity of smart turbo trainers among cyclists and fitness enthusiasts is propelling the overall turbo trainers market growth.







Global Turbo Trainer Market: Segmental Overview



Based on product type, the global turbo trainers market is segmented into regular trainers and smart trainers. In 2021, the smart trainers segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global turbo trainers market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share, and online retail is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By geography, the turbo trainers market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The North America turbo trainers market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe turbo trainers market is sub segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Further, the Asia Pacific turbo trainers market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) turbo trainers market is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The South & Central America turbo trainers market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.





