Cedra Investment Management Expands European Bond Trading Activities

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L is a leading Luxembourg based investor, specialising in investment in private equity and startup companies. Since its creation, Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L has been celebrated for its strong returns generated via investment in small startup companies specifically in the retail, construction and oil and gas sector markets.

Throughout the course of 2023 however, Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L has turned its focus toward the area of Fixed Income Investing (FII), specifically trading on the international secondary bond market. This has significantly increased the funds under management for Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L from 100 to over 500 million USD as of the date of publication of this article.

Senior investment manager at Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L Mr Harry Stephens who has spearheaded the company's campaign in the fixed rate bond market states "the majority of our investors are looking for safe, secure, stable returns, which are primarily available via the fixed rate bond market, so it makes perfect sense for us as a company to focus on this area".

Throughout the remainder of 2023 and 2024 Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L plans to continue with its expansion into the fixed rate bond market with the aim of increasing its funds under management to 1 billion USD by the end of 2024.

For more information on bond trading please contact us at info@cedraim.com, or visit us online at https://www.cedraim.com

James Roberts
CEDRA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT S.À R.L.
+44 2071938422
info@cedraim.com

