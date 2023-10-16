Gush Over the New Gushers Visual Brand Identity Created By Brand Design Agency, Pearlfisher

Submit Release
Pearlfisher’s rebrand reflects the values of today’s consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Mills enlisted Pearlfisher, a leading progressive and independent brand design agency, to help rebrand Gushers, the iconic fruit snack brand. Pearlfisher developed a bold and flexible design system filled with colorful, weird, and disruptive assets that can inspire self-expression.

To help Gushers better connect with today’s teens, Pearlfisher created an evolved visual identity system that challenges current fruit brands category conventions while embracing the culture of personal style and creative expression of today’s teens. Inspired by elements of the Gushers brand voice and core values, Pearlfisher created a brand toolkit to creatively “Let the inside out” across brandmark, custom typography, colors, patterns, illustrations, animations, tone of voice, product visuals, product and lifestyle photography.

As part of the rebrand, Pearlfisher shifted the logo to black to stand apart from the other snacks on shelf, while making sure the gush shapes behind the logo were modernized and work across all brand physical and digital brand activations. To honor the brand-equity elements that have stood the test of time, Pearlfisher retained the yellow background on-pack and reimagined the classic “gushing” backdrop, while revitalizing the set of gush and gem visuals to enhance the gooey and gummy taste appeal.

The rebrand successfully reflects the values and self-expression of teen’s today, while staying true to what made Gushers a one-of-a-kind snack.

About Pearlfisher
Pearlfisher is an independent brand design agency in London and New York. We are a visionary group of Futurists, Strategists, Designers, Realisers and Visualizers. By understanding, imagining and expressing change, we create simpler, lighter, more desirable ideas for the future. We design for life.

Contact:
Jenna dePasquale
Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com


