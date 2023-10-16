By 2033, the Combined Sales of the United States and Europe Macarons May Surpass US$ 3.17 billion; Gourmets & Specialty Food Accelerate the Market Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The macaron market is booming in the US and Europe, driven by premium flavors, wedding cake trends, and health-conscious choices.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2022, the United States and Europe macarons market will be worth US$ 1.43 billion. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow from US$ 1.54 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.17 billion by 2033, showing a CAGR of 7.5%.



The macaron market is surging in the United States and Europe due to increased demand for premium macaron products such as chocolate macarons, caramel macarons, and others.

Due to a shift in consumer taste preferences, more couples are incorporating macarons into wedding cakes or macaron towers. Also, consumers are more willing to experiment with new flavors and varieties regarding macarons.

With the popularity of macarons, macaron-only bakeries now offer flavors such as salted caramel, pistachio, and matcha. As the demand for artisanal bakeries has increased, macarons have become more popular. Artisans bake different kinds of cakes to appeal to their customers using different textures, colors, and flavors.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17021

Several Americans and Europeans who avoid certain ingredients such as gluten, dairy, and animal products due to food allergies are rising. Plant-based flour can be used to make vegan macarons gluten-free. Due to increasing health awareness among consumers, companies constantly innovate to produce products that meet the latest health trends.

“Growing food consumption in the upcoming years may increase the food industry's market share. Companies with decades of experience and product knowledge specialize in creating high-quality products to satisfy consumer demands for healthy products.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The United States and Europe macarons market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets may grow due to an ever-growing variety of specialized products

Europe is predicted to hold a massive share of the market.



Competitive Landscape:

Macaron manufacturers have felt a significant impact of the pandemic. Therefore, market players are increasingly focusing on optimizing production to meet the decline in demand with a reduction in production capacity and workforce. Additionally, substantial manufacturers are consolidating their presence through strategic mergers and acquisitions during this time.

Recent Developments:

It was announced in May 2022 that The Met Store and Laduree would launch a limited-edition macaron gift box. It features three artisanal Laduree macaron flavors: Ispahan (Rose, Raspberry, and Lychee), Orange Blossom, and Pistachio, which celebrates Islamic cuisine. As a result of Laduree's partnership with the Met Store, the company has the opportunity to engage the audience with art and culture in various ways. Moreover, the manufacturers have the opportunity to expand their market reach.

There are several flavors available for the Dalloyau Christmas creation macarons in December 2022, including cocoa and citrus fruit flavors.

In March 2022, Chantal Guillon may offer a special animal-free macaron made from EVERY EggWhite, a precision-fermented egg white. EVERY Co., a biotechnology company, partnered with Chantal Guillon to create this macaron.

Laduree, a French brand, has announced that Matthew Kenny, one of the renowned vegan chefs, may lead the brand to a vegan diet in September.

In addition to offering superfood macarons in 2020, Laudree sells eco-friendly boxes that contain hemp, green tea, matcha, chocolate pomegranate, and marina flavors.



Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17021

Competitive Landscape: Top Manufacturers of the United States and Europe Macarons and Their Recent Developments

Some key players in the United States and Europe macarons market are:

Chantal Guillon (United States)

Dana's Bakery (United States)

Dalloyau (France)

Pierre Hermé Paris (France)

Jean-Paul Hevin (France)

Tipiak Group (France)

La Maison du Chocolat (France)

Olivia Macaron (United States)

RICHART (United States)

Ladurée Paris (France)

Market Segmentation by Category

By Flavor:

Fruit-flavored

Chocolate

Caramel

Lemon

Vanilla

Pistachio

Basic

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

United States

Europe

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17021

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

The global Sugar Substitute Market Outlook 2023-2033 anticipates a modest development, with a market size of US$ 17.13 billion in 2023. According to the estimated CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, the worldwide value of the sugar replacement market is expected to reach an astounding US$ 28.57 billion by 2033.

In 2023, the vegan chocolate market will be worth US$ 1,233.9 million. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to increase at an 11.9% CAGR. The vegan chocolate market will be worth US$3,814.2 million by 2033.

2023 the worldwide insect feed market share might be worth approximately US$ 1,561 million. From 2023 to 2033, global demand for insect feed will expand at a 17.9% annually. The market's net worth is expected to reach US$8,124 million by 2033.

In 2023, the coconut flour market demand will be valued at $2,984.2 million USD. By 2033, the industry is expected to be worth USD 6,325.6 million. During the projection period 2023 to 2033, the industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The micellar casein market growth is expected to total US$ 531.5 million in 2023 and double by 2033, reaching US$ 883 million. Micellar casein demand is expected to reach $883 million in 2033, with a 5.2% CAGR.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube