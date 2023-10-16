The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is thrilled to announce the 4th CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2023 in collaboration with Amazon Business, an exclusive event for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Canada

Honouring the resilience and spirit of Canada's small business owners and entrepreneurs, the Small Business Summit 2023 is set to be a beacon of motivation, learning, and partnership. Mark your calendars for October 23rd, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, aligning with Canada's Small Business Month celebrations.



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, our theme centers on "Empowering SMEs with AI: Innovation, Efficiency, and Growth." In a world increasingly influenced by technology, global trends, and changing consumer behaviours, SMEs are pivotal in leading the charge of innovation. Whether you're just starting out, scaling up, or are a stalwart in your sector, the CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2023 is the place to gather insights, build networks, and embrace the future.

Join us on October 23rd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As we uplift the spirit of Canadian small businesses, we'll delve into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, new technologies, and cutting-edge business growth strategies. Together, let's empower our local enterprises to harness these innovations, forging a path of unprecedented precision, invention, and expansion.

"At Amazon Business, we're not just bridging the gap between small businesses and technology; we're building a bridge to the future of procurement,” commented Matt Busbridge, Canada Country Leader at Amazon Business. “With Amazon Business, small businesses get the selection and convenience of Amazon, alongside powerful tools and resources that help them make buying decisions that ultimately support their business goals, their procurement process, and help them save money with business pricing."

Here’s a glimpse into our compelling panel discussions:

Digitizing Small Business: E-commerce, Remote Work, and Beyond - Delve into the transformative world of digital, exploring how small businesses can optimize online sales platforms, navigate the remote work era, and leverage digital tools for growth.

Tech Adoption for Small Businesses: Navigating Cloud, AI, and Security in a Digital Age - Uncover the myriad technologies shaping the modern business arena. From harnessing the power of AI to ensuring robust digital security, this session promises a deep dive into tech trends.

Future-Proofing SME Sales & Marketing: Balancing AI Tools with Human Touch - Discover the blend of technology and personal touch that's shaping the future of sales and marketing. Learn how AI can complement, rather than replace, human interactions in business.

These sessions promise to equip SMEs with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to thrive amidst the challenges and opportunities of the modern era. Reserve your spot and empower your business with invaluable insights from industry experts.

In addition to our compelling panel discussions, the summit proudly features eight hands-on workshops tailored to address the specific challenges and opportunities SMEs face in today's business environment. From enhancing digital strategies to mastering financial management, these workshops offer actionable insights and personalized interactions with industry experts. Complementing our robust agenda is the exclusive "Business Mixer" networking event, sponsored by MasterCard Canada. This mixer provides a golden opportunity for attendees to connect, share experiences, and forge potential partnerships. As conversations flow, attendees can enjoy a refreshing cup courtesy of our coffee sponsor, Amazon Business. Join us for a comprehensive day of learning, networking, and growth.

This summit is your chance to learn from industry leaders, innovative tech experts, and fellow SME owners who have carved a niche for themselves in this evolving landscape. It's not just about catching up with the changes; it's about leading them.

Quotes:

“Digital transformation is shaping the future of business and we are seeing it become an even bigger part of how small businesses run and operate”, says Karen Svendsen, Senior Director Small Business Client Strategy, RBC. “We believe that empowering and enabling SMEs to harness the transformative power of new and emerging technologies is critical in ensuring their long-term success and this year's summit aims to do just that. We're excited that the engaging discussions by CanadianSME will deliver valuable insights that'll help small businesses compete effectively in today's digital age and unlock their true potential.”

“I’m looking forward to another great CanadianSME Small Business Summit,” states Paul Gaspar, director for small business at UPS Canada. “The Power of AI is a great topic, and our Canadian entrepreneurs will learn about AI integration into their own businesses and how to leverage AI through logistics partners like UPS.”

“Since our inception, Xero has been focused on enabling our small business customers and partners with the best technology to help them thrive. We've seen technology change the lives of small business owners dramatically – first with cloud accounting, automation, and now AI. For our small business customers, we see AI playing a vital role in two ways: streamlining time consuming, manual processes, and delivering the right insight at the right time to free up small business owners and their advisors to spend more time on running their business,” said Faye Pang, Xero Canada Country Manager. “We look forward to joining the excellent lineup of speakers to talk about how we can serve small businesses and how they can harness the power of AI.”

About the CanadianSME Small Business Summit:

An annual beacon event, the CanadianSME Small Business Summit shines a spotlight on the vitality and vigour of small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. By uniting business owners, industry forerunners, and visionary thinkers, it offers a platform for sharing strategies, challenges, and triumphs. Join us this Small Business Month as we salute and support the spirit of Canadian entrepreneurship.

Visit; www.smesummit.ca

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics.

