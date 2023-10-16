ARC Document Solutions Enhances Strategic Digital Color Printing Capabilities with New Printing Technology from Canon Solutions America

Riot Creative Imaging, ARC’s environmental graphics business unit, to receive bulk equipment order to empower a broad base of visual marketing and design customers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Solutions America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced that ARC Document Solutions has purchased several of its award-winning Colorado and Arizona printing systems and Colex cutting systems. These additions to its fleet will help enhance and expand ARC’s strategic digital color printing capabilities.

The purchase makes ARC, a leading provider of visual marketing, digital printing, and document workflow services, operators of the largest fleet of Colorado and Arizona printers in North America. Most of the Canon technology will be allocated to Riot Creative Imaging, ARC’s dedicated digital color printing business unit, and is expected to be fully deployed by the end of October 2023.

“ARC is thrilled to collaborate with Canon Solutions America, leveraging cutting-edge digital color technology,” said Dilo Wijesuriya, president and chief operating officer of ARC Document Solutions. “Our clients seek on-demand, top-tier variable color printing on tight schedules. Our seamless delivery of large projects across North America is vital for our expansion, and Canon Solutions America’s partnership is instrumental in achieving this.”



The Colorado M-series printers, equipped with FLXfinish+ technology and White Ink capabilities, are widely acclaimed for their outstanding print quality and versatility. These printers enable vibrant and stunning output on a variety of substrates, setting new standards in the industry. Riot Creative Imaging’s pioneering work represents the capabilities of this new technology as well.

Part of the esteemed Arizona series, Arizona 2300 printers are synonymous with high-quality graphics and signage printing. They incorporate state-of-the-art technology to deliver impactful visual communication, meeting the demands of today’s dynamic market. Along with the Arizona 6100, the pinnacle of innovation in high-volume, large-format printing, this Arizona family of printers has become the heart of Riot’s success in visual marketing across more than 50 different industry verticals.

Incorporating the Colex cutting systems into Riot’s workflow further helps to ensure every print is finished perfectly, regardless of shape, size, or material. This addition allows the organization to meet the highest standards in printing to fulfill the diverse needs of a broad and diverse customer base.

“We strive to meet the changing needs of our customers, and we are excited to see the success of ARC’s business which has led to this expansion,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “We take great pride in assisting our customers who want to upgrade their portfolios and look forward to contributing to ARC’s improved capabilities thanks in part to our award-winning Arizona flatbed and roll-to-roll Colorado series of printers.”

About ARC Document Solutions and Riot Creative Imaging

ARC Document Solutions is the leader in digital printing and workflow solutions, dedicated to enhancing efficiency, productivity, and collaboration for businesses across diverse industries. Riot empowers brands by producing immersive visual experiences that captivate audiences, elevate brand presence, and drive business growth. Both organizations offer innovative technologies, deep industry expertise, and exceptional customer service to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

