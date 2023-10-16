Asphalt Crack Sealing Projects Scheduled to Begin in East Central South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, crews will begin asphalt crack sealing operations on six routes in east central South Dakota. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 37 — Project will begin at the junction of S.D. Highway 37 and U.S. Highway 212 in Doland and run north 11 miles to Turton.

U.S. Highway 212 — Project will begin at the junction of Highway 37 and Highway 212 in Doland and run east for 11 miles.

S.D. Highway 28 — Project will begin three miles east of Hitchcock and end six miles east of Bloomfield.

S.D. Highway 45 — Project will begin at the junction of S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 34 and run north for seven miles.

S.D. Highway 34 — Project will begin at the junction of S.D. Highway 47 and Highway 34 in Ft. Thompson and run east for five and one-half miles.

S.D Highway 47 & 249 —Project will begin three miles south, and end one mile northeast, of Ft. Thompson.

Motorists will be guided through the work zone with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists are asked to slow down and be aware of equipment and workers in the work zone.

The prime contractor on this $330,000 project is Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance of Thief River Falls, MN. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

