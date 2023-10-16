Submit Release
MDC offers free Fish or Treat Halloween fishing event Oct. 28 in Blue Springs

Blue Springs, Mo. – Mix fishing fun with Halloween festitivities at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Fish or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the education pond at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. MDC will provide fishing gear, bait, and coaching on how to catch and handle fish. Attendees are welcome to come in costume. All ages are welcome.

All participants will get to go fishing in the education pond with help from MDC staff. But there will also be fish-themed games and prizes. Families and individuals are welcome to attend.

Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZSo. For more information about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

