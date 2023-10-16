STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Wheelock

WHEELOCK, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 16, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday morning, Oct. 16, 2023, in the town of Wheelock.

Police received an emergency call at about 6 a.m. Monday from a woman who reported that an adult man had been shot at a property on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock. Troopers responded along with rescue crews from Glover and Hardwick. The victim was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. No one is currently in custody.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

