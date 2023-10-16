PubMatic and FreeWheel Announce Integration of PubMatic’s Activate

This new partnership gives buyers more control over the CTV ad inventory buying process and publishers more revenue and transparency

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a new integration partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry.



Through this enhanced integration, PubMatic’s Activate will now have direct access – through FreeWheel – to premium publisher connected television ad inventory.

This new partnership will bring about two key benefits and new capabilities for the TV ad ecosystem:

Ad buyers working with PubMatic will now have an enhanced and streamlined ability to transact across a larger and more diversified pool of premium CTV ad inventory.

FreeWheel publishers will have access to unique campaign budgets only available through Activate.

In doing so, the two companies aim to provide increased interoperability, efficiency and transparency for buyers and sellers of premium CTV ad inventory at scale.

“Since launching this year, Activate has gained traction worldwide as the end-to-end supply path optimization solution of choice for agencies and advertisers. FreeWheel has been an important PubMatic partner for many years, and we look forward to deepening our relationship through this integration, giving buyers more control over their CTV investments,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP, CTV/OTT and Video, PubMatic.

“In integrating with PubMatic’s Activate, our goal is to drive incremental demand for publishers while giving advertisers more control and choice into how publisher inventory can be purchased. We hope that by doing so, we can drive more growth, momentum and innovation in today’s TV ad ecosystem,” said Jon Mansell, VP, U.S. Head of Demand, FreeWheel.

“At dentsu, we’re constantly innovating to provide new, technology-enabled media solutions to fuel growth and drive the best possible outcomes for our clients. This partnership between FreeWheel and PubMatic allows our teams to have more insights into where our clients’ advertisements are appearing, giving us the opportunity to improve performance, and is meaningful progress in simplifying the supply-chain,” said Anthony McDonagh, Chief Trading Officer, dentsu.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:



Emily Yri

emily.yri@pubmatic.com

+65 8540 1152

Elaine Wong

FreeWheel

elaine_wong@comcast.com