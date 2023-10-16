Aggreko Continues to Support Veterans as PGA HOPE National Day of HOPE Campaign Sponsor

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced that the company is a proud sponsor of PGA HOPE’s National Day of HOPE, a seven-week campaign centered around Veterans Day that celebrates Veterans of the United States Armed Forces while raising awareness for PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). As a “Veteran Sponsor” of National Day of HOPE, Aggreko will support a Veteran to attend the PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, and four veteran employees at Aggreko will be able to participate in National Day of HOPE activities.



PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of PGA of America, and teaches golf to Veterans and active-duty personnel to support their well-being. The program introduces the game of golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum, led by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

As part of National Day of HOPE, the National Golf & Wellness Week is staged October 12-16 as a five-day event for 20 Veterans and two squad leaders. Aggreko’s sponsorship will support the participation of one of the 20 Veterans in the National Golf & Wellness Week’s professional golf instruction and wellness training, culminating in a golf outing at the historic Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We’re eager to work with companies that share our support of the active military Veteran population, and we’re proud to have Aggreko join us in honoring and celebrating our nation’s heroes through PGA HOPE,” said Todd Alfred, PGA REACH Senior Director of Development. “As National Day of HOPE begins its seventh successful year raising awareness of golf’s particular utility for Veterans, we’re happy to be joined by corporate supporters like Aggreko that make it possible for Veterans to participate in PGA HOPE with no cost to them.”

Aggreko’s support of PGA HOPE continues the company’s commitment to supporting Veterans. The company has an established history of recruiting specifically from the Veteran population, as many of the positions at the company benefit from the specialized skillset and cultural values of Veterans. In February, Aggreko received recognition for its participation in the “We Hire Vets” program, an initiative of the Texas Workforce Commission that recognizes Texas employers whose workforce is composed of at least 10 percent military veterans. The company actively works to support Veteran employees and find new opportunities to grow their number.

“At Aggreko, we’ve long valued the contributions of Veterans to both our country and our company,” says Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “We’re honored to support PGA HOPE’s mission to strengthen the well-being of Veterans through golf, as well as provide the opportunity for several of our Veteran employees to participate in National Day of HOPE activities. We look forward to continuing our work with the PGA and their Veteran programs, and best of luck to all members of the armed services participating in National Day of HOPE!”

Along with the National Day of HOPE campaign, PGA HOPE offers its developmental program at more than 350 locations in 46 states and 40 PGA of America sections. As National Day of HOPE begins, the program is on track to meet its goal of serving 11,000 Veterans in 2023. PGA of America Golf Professionals who instruct in the program are specially trained to use adaptive equipment to meet the particular needs of Veterans, and PGA HOPE’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs enables staff to refer Veterans to the program as a form of therapy.

To learn more about PGA HOPE and how to support the initiative, visit https://www.pgareach.org/ . To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting Veterans and open positions at the company that are a good fit for Veterans, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/jobs-for-veterans .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face. Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge. We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About PGA REACH

PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on PGA REACH, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAREACH on Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

Media Contacts

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

Jesse Dodson

PGA of America

jdodson@pgahq.com