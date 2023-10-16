True Tickets and Overture Center for the Arts Join Forces to Elevate Patron Experience and Ticketing Security

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leader in secure digital ticket delivery, is excited to unveil a partnership with Overture Center for the Arts, a cultural beacon and one of the Midwest's largest performing arts centers. This monumental collaboration marks True Tickets' expansion into the vibrant arts scene of Madison, Wisconsin, and poses Overture Center to revolutionize its ticketing landscape. The integration of True Tickets' cutting-edge digital ticketing solution will enhance the overall patron experience, bringing a new level of security, convenience, and customization to the ticketing process.



Overture Center for the Arts stands as an artistic cornerstone in Madison, featuring a constellation of seven remarkable venues and proudly hosting nine resident companies. With an unwavering commitment to fostering the arts and cultural enrichment, Overture Center plays host to an impressive array of performances, exhibitions, and events that captivate and inspire audiences across the region.

This partnership will see True Tickets seamlessly integrate its state-of-the-art digital delivery ticketing service into Overture Center's existing platform. The collaborative effort promises to redefine the ticketing journey for patrons and the venue alike. Notable features of True Tickets' secure, contactless digital ticket delivery include the convenience of mobile access, eliminating the need for physical tickets. Additionally, the platform's innovative rules-based ticket sharing functionality empowers ticket holders to effortlessly transfer tickets to friends and family, while affording the venue control and minimizing unauthorized resale. This partnership comes on the heels of True Tickets' unveiling of Phase 2 of its rules-based ticket sharing functionality, enabling venues like Overture Center to tailor ticket rules to an even greater degree.

Starting with November performances, Overture Center patrons will be able to experience True Tickets digital delivery at all Overture and resident company shows, including:

Clyde’s, Forward Theater Company, Nov. 2-19

DakhaBrakha For Ukraine, Nov. 2

Tosca, Madison Opera, Nov. 3-5

Innovation, Madison Ballet, Nov. 3-5

Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour, Nov. 5

Masterworks I – Majestic Brahms, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Nov. 10

Ken Cowan, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Nov. 11

Jim Brickman HITS LIVE, Nov. 12

Symphony Gems, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Nov. 17-19

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE, Nov. 19

My Fair Lady, Nov. 21-26

Christmas with C.S. Lewis, Nov. 24-26

Christmas with Lorie Line, Nov. 27

Winter Fantasia: Reimagined, Kanopy Dance, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

"True Tickets makes it easy for our patrons to seamlessly store tickets in their existing smartphone wallet and share them with friends and family,” said Jenie Dahlmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Overture. “As more audience members choose digital ticket delivery over paper ticketing, we will also greatly reduce our carbon footprint.”

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, expressed, "Our entrance into the Madison arts community alongside Overture Center is a pivotal milestone for True Tickets. As advocates for reimagining the ticketing industry, this collaboration provides us with the exceptional opportunity to introduce our innovative technology to the Madison audience. We eagerly anticipate partnering closely with Overture Center to deliver convenient and secure ticketing to their patrons."

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Overture Center for the Arts

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies, and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide extraordinary experiences through the arts, Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy, and quality of life through the arts. www.overture.org

Media contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson crystal@thepresshouse.com Overture Center for the Arts Shari Gasper sgasper@overture.org