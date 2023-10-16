Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach US $1,136.35 Billion by 2032, With 39.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

In accordance with Polaris Market Research, the global digital video advertising market worth was estimated at USD 45.02 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to USD 1,136.35 billion at a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period of 2032. The market for digital video advertising is seeing substantial growth, driven by numerous key factors. One of the important factors driving the growth is the increasing popularity of connected TVs.

New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has broadcasted a recent study report titled "Digital Video Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Desktop, Mobile), By End Use (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032"

In accordance with Polaris Market Research, the global digital video advertising market size/share worth was estimated at USD 45.02 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to USD 1,136.35 Billion at a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period of 2032. The market for digital video advertising is seeing substantial growth, driven by numerous key factors. One of the important factors driving the growth is the increasing popularity of connected TVs.

What Does Digital Video Advertising Mean? How Big is Digital Video Advertising Market Size?

Overview

As technology evolves and people are introduced to numerous new forms of consuming content, video tops the graphs consistently. While digital video ads are still being discovered, their importance has increased enormously throughout the past couple of years. This isn't surprising - laptops and mobile gadgets are becoming more affordable and sophisticated, so individuals are spending more time on digital media.

Moreover, video formats are now unique, as they are extremely immersive and obtainable at the same time. With lots of video content and developed technologies, the digital video advertising market is booming and is evolving into one of the quickest-growing display advertising formats.

Digital video advertising is a kind of digital advertising that features independent or integrated video advertisements. Many formats are included here that are made for different settings, like linked TV, banner videos, and other OTT services. Advertising for digital video is typically done through programmatic platforms, where advertisers make use of advanced targeting tools.

Furthermore, there are numerous display video ad types available, including nonlinear, linear, out-stream, and in-stream. Also, the usage of video marketing is beneficial for a variety of company objectives, from raising brand awareness to boosting profits.

Essential Takeaways from the Report

The digital video advertising industry is expanding due to factors such as growing client behavior, technical advancements, increased usage of digital media, and increasing e-commerce sector acceptance.

is expanding due to factors such as growing client behavior, technical advancements, increased usage of digital media, and increasing e-commerce sector acceptance. The rising use of OTT platforms worldwide has become a profitable opportunity for advertisers to infiltrate the market more effectively.

The digital video advertising market segmentation is mainly based on the end-use, type, and region.

North America dominated the market globally in 2022.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

Conversant

Longtail Ad Solutions

Tremor International

Verizon Media

Viant Technology

OR

Digital Video Advertising Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,136.35 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 57.09 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 39.4% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, End Use, By Region

Important Growth Aspects of the Market

The Rising Popularity of Connected TVs: Consumers' growing preference for linked TVs is encouraging companies and marketers to adopt digital video advertising tactics. Brands are able to send customized adverts to their target audience because of the ability to access people's social media accounts, analyze viewing habits, and use efficient search engine optimization. Connected TV makes it easier to transmit tailored, targeted, and high-definition advertisements, which increases brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Consumers' growing preference for linked TVs is encouraging companies and marketers to adopt digital video advertising tactics. Brands are able to send customized adverts to their target audience because of the ability to access people's social media accounts, analyze viewing habits, and use efficient search engine optimization. Connected TV makes it easier to transmit tailored, targeted, and high-definition advertisements, which increases brand awareness and customer loyalty. Skip Ads on TVs: Because TV viewers are currently less likely to ignore commercials, marketers have a chance to communicate their brands more effectively, which helps the digital video advertising market size expand.

Because TV viewers are currently less likely to ignore commercials, marketers have a chance to communicate their brands more effectively, which helps the digital video advertising market size expand. Technological Advancements: The conjunction of evolving technology and changing customer habits has led marketers to investigate innovative methods for digital video advertising. Consumer preference for visual media via non-traditional cable and satellite TV platforms is growing. Additionally, contemporary digital video material is engineered to be cross-platform and cross-format compatible, guaranteeing extensive distribution and increased interaction levels.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

With more people having access to reasonably priced high-speed internet and the desire for information that isn't available through subscriptions increasing, marketers now have greater opportunities to reach a wider audience and make money. With more possibilities for pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertising and the ability to stop viewers from skipping commercials, companies and agencies have more ways to reach consumers and successfully communicate with them.

Furthermore, by offering smooth and uninterrupted watching experiences through in-banner digital video advertisements and companion ads, marketers can conduct their campaigns without risking the audience's experience, paving the way for the future expansion of the digital video advertising market growth.

Market's Latest Key Trends

Innovative Techniques: The digital video advertising market has enormous growth potential due to the introduction of advanced methods like 360° digital videos and vertical videography. These innovative ways of videography distinguish themselves from conventional methods and appeal to a wider audience by providing a unique and distinctive viewpoint on the subject matter being promoted. Consequently, these techniques enable marketers to create more captivating and fruitful marketing campaigns, enticing companies to implement digital video advertising tactics.

The digital video advertising market has enormous growth potential due to the introduction of advanced methods like 360° digital videos and vertical videography. These innovative ways of videography distinguish themselves from conventional methods and appeal to a wider audience by providing a unique and distinctive viewpoint on the subject matter being promoted. Consequently, these techniques enable marketers to create more captivating and fruitful marketing campaigns, enticing companies to implement digital video advertising tactics. Constant Advancements: Constant improvements in video recording technology have brought forth better recording gear that can record detailed, high-quality videos in shorter amounts of time. With this improved capacity, marketers may reach audiences with their brand messaging more successfully, increasing the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns.

Segmental Overview

Desktops Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

The use of digital media platforms has surpassed traditional TV due to changes in consumer lives and preferences. Advertisers are seeing the benefits of using desktops as a preferred channel for their advertising activities as more and more customers access multimedia content through desktops and laptops. By using the larger screen size on desktop computers, advertisers can better influence their target audiences and encourage people to do specific activities, such as making purchases or signing up for services.

Moreover, the mobile category is probably going to grow at the fastest rate. This development can be ascribed to the increasing tendency of people using mobile devices to access material whenever it's convenient and the widespread adoption of reasonably priced smartphones.

Retail Sector Holds Substantial Market Share

The retail sector is estimated to hold a significant digital video advertising market share. Brands and marketers can use cookies on desktop and mobile platforms to recognize and evaluate search results, providing important insights into consumers' needs and preferences. By providing products that are customized to meet specific demands, offline merchants may improve the in-store experience due to their extensive awareness of customer wants.

Furthermore, the media and entertainment sector grew steadily. Entertainment companies have found that using video advertising to showcase teasers and trailers for their impending releases is a successful way to market their material. Because social media platforms are becoming more and more common, media companies are better able to distribute their material through digital content licensing and production rights, which is opening up new and exciting options for the market.

Geographical Outlook

North America: Brands and agencies are becoming more and more driven to take advantage of this trend and achieve a higher share of screen time by implementing digital video advertising tactics as the number of digital viewers keeps growing. Furthermore, the expansion of the digital video advertising market in North America has been aided by the prevalence of "cord-cutting," which is the practice of customers choosing to forgo traditional cable TV subscriptions in favor of over-the-top (OTT) media delivery systems.

Asia Pacific: Due to the region's affordable high-speed internet access's extensive adoption by the populace, digital media has become a leading medium for video advertising. Social media usage in this industry is growing, opening up new revenue streams for advertising and fostering market expansion potential.

Browse the Detail Report "Digital Video Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Desktop, Mobile), By End Use (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032"

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of multiple companies, the fragmented digital video advertising market is expected to experience competition. In order to stay ahead of the competition and to guarantee effectiveness, integrity, and safety, the major service providers in the industry are constantly updating their technologies. In order to distinguish themselves from their rivals and take a sizable chunk of the market, these firms concentrate on collaboration, product updates, and partnerships.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the digital video advertising market report based on type, end use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Desktop

Mobile

By End Use Outlook

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

