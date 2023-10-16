Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Surpass US$ 11.6 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Gaining Popularity as Smart and Time-saving Cleaning Solutions in Urban Areas

Rockville , Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market has reached a value of US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners, which is attributed to the growing preference for smart and convenient technology.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners are designed to simplify daily tasks, save valuable time, and be controlled remotely using mobile devices. With advancements in technology, robotic cleaners have become more sophisticated and are catering to the needs of urban residents who seek automated solutions to simplify their busy lives.

Key Segments of Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry Research Report

By Robot Type By Mode of Charging By Region Outdoor Robots

In-house Robots High-end Mid-range Low-end

Manual Charging

Auto-battery Charging North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Robotic cleaners come packed with cutting-edge features such as advanced sensors, intelligent mapping, and voice-activated controls, making them more efficient and reliable in cleaning homes and offices. Their energy efficiency, low noise levels, and eco-friendly operation make them a great fit for modern and sustainable living; also drive the popularity of robotic cleaners.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market reached a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2022.

The market is projected to expand at 14.4% CAGR and reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2033.

Leading market players include iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Dyson Inc., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Hayward Industries, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Pentair plc, TP-link, Robert Bosch GmbH, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited.

Sales of in-house robots are projected to rise at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in India is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Market Growth Developments

Players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their position and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Some of these strategies include identifying the target, advancing the technology, expanding their innovation, and increasing environmental sustainability, production, procurement, and supply chain. Establishing strategic partnerships with other industry stakeholders to access new markets and distribution channels is another move adopted by companies to enhance their share.

Market players are also investing in marketing and branding efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of their products and differentiate themselves from other competitors. By pursuing these growth strategies, market players aim to foster sustainable growth, gain a competitive edge, and meet market demands.

Key Companies Profiled

iRobot Corporation

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd.

Dyson Inc.

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Philips Electronics N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Pentair PLC

TP-link

Robert Bosch GmbH

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 11.6 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures



The market for robotic vacuum cleaners equipped with auto-battery charging is expected to see a substantial rise, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. In 2023, this segment has already achieved a market value of US$ 1.88 billion.

The auto-battery charging feature in robot vacuum cleaners significantly extends their battery life. This automated system facilitates hassle-free charging without requiring any manual intervention, ensuring uninterrupted operation for extended durations. Robot cleaners can cover larger areas without constant supervision due to this autonomous recharging capability.

The auto-battery charging mechanism is ideally suited for robotic vacuum cleaners, aligning with the objective of delivering a seamless and hands-free cleaning experience. Users highly appreciate the assurance that their cordless robot vacuum will autonomously recharge, ensuring it's always prepared for the subsequent cleaning session.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of robot type (outdoor robot, in-house robot [high end, mid-range, low end]) and mode of charging (manual charging, auto-battery charging), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa).

