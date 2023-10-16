Edible Garden to Showcase Innovative Product Lines and Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission at the 2023 Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, California, October 19th – 21st

Showcasing Diverse Product Range: From Locally Grown Fresh Produce to Pulp Sustainable, Gourmet, USDA Organic, Fermented Sauces and Chili-Based Products

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, continues its commitment to constantly discovering new flavors with the announcement that it will exhibit the Company’s new line of Pulp sustainable, gourmet, USDA organic, fermented sauces and chili-based products, in addition to its innovative line of world-class, certified organic potted herbs, organic cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and local hydroponic lettuces, at the Global Produce & Floral Show, booth #2878, in Anaheim, California from Thursday, October 19 to Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, previously known as the PMA Fresh Summit, is hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association. The event brings together 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains to learn, network, build relationships, and conduct business.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden commented, “We are proud to be a founding member of The Global Produce & Floral Show, a major industry event. We are excited about the opportunity to display our diverse product range and reaffirm our dedication to providing flavor-forward, top-tier, sustainably cultivated, organic, fresh, and local produce. Additionally, we will be exhibiting our Pulp product line of sustainable gourmet sauces which highlights our continued commitment to environmental stewardship and product innovation. Pulp resonates with customers who possess a strong affinity for tasty, sustainable, and organic fermented products, as captured in its tagline, 'Bland to Bold.' Moreover, Pulp aligns with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, as we harness the entirety of the pepper. In addition to leading retailers, we look forward to meeting with third-party buyers, suppliers, and other key decision-makers from across the industry.”

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video “Chasing Flavors” is also available here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

