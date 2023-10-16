Submit Release
White River Bancshares Co. Earns $639,000, or $0.64 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2023; Highlighted by Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2023, net income was $1.76 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $4.19 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.

“We can credit our performance in the third quarter to substantial growth in deposits and loans,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A year ago, we invested in an expansion of our brand. We opened new locations in Harrison and Jonesboro, in addition to our new bilingual banking offering, Banco Sí! Today, we’re seeing 15.0% loan growth and 16.7% deposit growth year-over year. While the rapid rise in funding costs continues to impact our bottom line, we are encouraged by how much of an impact our new market locations are having on new customer relationships. By the way, it’s also worth noting the substantial impact the jobs and economic development from Walmart’s new world headquarters is having on our operations. We are in phenomenal locations, and now have the infrastructure, the right leadership team, and the technology in place to get to where we want to be over the next three years.”

“Our deposit gathering strategy centers on acquiring new accounts and fostering new client relationships. Whether it’s a small business account or a household account, an operating account is an integral piece to a longstanding banking relationship,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “When entering these new markets in 2022, our goal was to build out our deposit base to fund new loan activity. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest-bearing deposits remained strong at 25.3% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 36.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. In addition to our deposit goals, we are also focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio. As of September 30, 2023, our loan to deposit ratio was 97%, and we are aiming to reduce this ratio over the next several quarters. New customer relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth, and we expect this trajectory to continue as we mature in our new market locations.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Third quarter net income was $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.88%, compared to 3.88% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loans increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $153,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 61.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 32.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $340 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $364.8 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.13% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.81% for the Bank at September 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, compared to $76.61 a year ago.

Income Statement

“Higher funding costs outpaced asset yields during the quarter, resulting in a 14 basis-point reduction in NIM during the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate NIM compression could be more muted over the next few quarters if interest rates start to stabilize.” The Company’s NIM was 2.88% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.02% in the preceding quarter and 3.88% in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, the NIM was 3.01%, compared to 3.79% in the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income was $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 35.7% to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, net interest income was $22.1 million, compared to $24.1 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest income increased 18.8% to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Higher wealth management fee income more than offset lower secondary market fee income during the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income was $4.3 million, which was unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.3% to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Higher data processing and marketing and business development fees during the third quarter of 2023 more than offset the decline in salaries and employee benefits during the same period. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $23.6 million, compared to $22.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 16.3% to a record $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023, from $935.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 3.1% compared to $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $16.5 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $97.5 million at September 30, 2023, from $95.2 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million a year ago, and increased 3.9% compared to $863.5 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago and increased 4.0% compared to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023. Time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $37.9 million at September 30, 2023, from $22.8 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased modestly compared to $38.0 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $75.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $75.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $76.2 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, from $76.61 at September 30, 2022, and $74.36 at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $9.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $85.46 at September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains strong, as we continue to be optimistic regarding the strength of the loan portfolio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023, and a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $93,000, or 0.01% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets totaled $154,000, or 0.02% of total assets a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, and $8.7 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.13% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.81%, at September 30, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas. Ground was broken on the permanent facility at 502 E. Washington on September 22, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around the Harrison area. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley’s Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of nine locations; two in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $385,000, up 4.9% in August 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 84 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $426,000, up 5.4% from a year ago with an average of 87 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 32,312,380     $ 32,325,899     $ 16,452,466  
Investment securities     97,523,688       98,506,257       95,169,822  
Loans held for sale     562,500       1,590,000       1,682,618  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses     897,245,750       863,509,798       780,452,305  
Premises and equipment, net     29,425,104       29,790,308       28,317,468  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     -       -       -  
Accrued interest receivable     3,928,509       3,099,653       2,804,238  
Bank owned life insurance     9,374,336       9,292,654       1,058,617  
Deferred income taxes     5,628,076       4,987,791       4,631,813  
Other investments     7,151,204       7,066,522       3,226,173  
Intangible assets, net     2,068,423       2,121,458       -  
Other assets     2,170,842       2,000,439       1,155,722  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,087,390,812     $ 1,054,290,779     $ 934,951,242  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 233,500,987     $ 243,548,686     $ 257,288,208  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     335,602,053       314,057,615       354,185,035  
Time deposits     354,828,320       330,591,356       179,985,925  
Total deposits     923,931,360       888,197,657       791,459,168  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     37,932,481       38,017,682       22,769,235  
Notes payable     26,303,355       26,286,079       25,385,663  
Lease right-of-use liability     16,521,696       16,707,291       15,559,747  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments     1,558,000       1,558,000       -  
Accrued interest payable     2,062,419       1,936,295       505,504  
Other liabilities     3,803,220       5,384,308       3,917,657  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,012,112,531       978,087,312       859,596,974  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock     10,084       10,084       10,039  
Surplus     90,335,815       90,118,719       89,416,483  
Accumulated deficit     (4,412,565 )     (5,051,992 )     (4,708,340 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (929,517 )     (820,717 )     (563,441 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (9,725,536 )     (8,052,627 )     (8,800,473 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     75,278,281       76,203,467       75,354,268  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,087,390,812     $ 1,054,290,779     $ 934,951,242  
             


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
             
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2023   2023   2022
             
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans, including fees   $ 12,381,749   $ 11,302,782   $ 9,067,631
Investment securities     706,441     780,362     574,963
Federal funds sold and other     175,691     431,607     129,443
Total interest income     13,263,881     12,514,751     9,772,037
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits     5,202,219     4,265,275     781,647
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     399,306     459,605     70,336
Notes payable     398,017     394,464     362,254
Federal funds purchased and other     14,302     -     7,603
Total interest expense     6,013,844     5,119,344     1,221,840
NET INTERST INCOME     7,250,037     7,395,407     8,550,197
Provision for credit losses     325,000     225,000     410,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     6,925,037     7,170,407     8,140,197
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fees on deposits     151,016     146,434     136,156
Wealth management fee income     896,768     638,436     559,358
Secondary market fee income     70,960     140,961     231,012
Bank owned-life insurance income     81,682     79,956     1,823
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     -     -     -
Other non-interest income     425,791     438,134     440,568
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     1,626,217     1,443,921     1,368,917
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits     4,507,559     4,494,027     5,009,832
Occupancy and equipment     968,060     950,581     886,450
Data processing     833,755     745,330     577,219
Marketing and business development     444,957     523,460     320,613
Professional services     604,962     479,291     533,614
Amortization of other intangible assets     53,036     -     -
Other non-interest expense     414,613     401,090     320,179
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     7,826,942     7,593,779     7,647,907
             
Income before income taxes     724,312     1,020,549     1,861,207
Income tax provision     84,885     242,019     526,576
NET INCOME   $ 639,427   $ 778,530   $ 1,334,631
             
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic   $ 0.64   $ 0.78   $ 1.34
Diluted   $ 0.64   $ 0.78   $ 1.34
             


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
      Nine Months Ended
      September 30,
      2023     2022  
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees     $ 34,357,109   $ 25,389,852  
Investment securities       2,115,340     1,400,298  
Federal funds sold and other       884,037     277,233  
Total Interest Income       37,356,486     27,067,383  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits       12,433,746     2,085,235  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       1,556,488     195,724  
Notes payable       1,188,741     698,002  
Federal funds purchased and other       47,727     7,603  
Total interest expense       15,226,702     2,986,564  
NET INTERST INCOME       22,129,784     24,080,819  
Provision for credit losses       700,000     410,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES       21,429,784     23,670,819  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fees on deposits       448,493     389,702  
Wealth management fee income       2,052,718     1,816,651  
Secondary market fee income       278,694     1,030,612  
Bank owned life insurance income       240,012     5,549  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets       -     (151,480 )
Other non-interest income       1,279,291     1,195,038  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME       4,299,208     4,286,072  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits       14,260,082     14,583,074  
Occupancy and equipment       2,810,621     2,464,542  
Data processing       2,237,196     1,834,815  
Marketing and business development       1,442,126     992,715  
Professional services       1,590,152     1,418,768  
Amortization of other intangible asset       53,036     -  
Other non-interest expense       1,197,719     989,203  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       23,590,932     22,283,117  
           
Income before income taxes       2,138,060     5,673,774  
Income tax provision       380,591     1,479,215  
NET INCOME     $ 1,757,469   $ 4,194,559  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic     $ 1.76   $ 4.22  
Diluted     $ 1.76   $ 4.22  
           


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
    (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2023   2023   2022
             
FOR THE PERIOD            
Net income   $ 639,427     $ 778,530     $ 1,334,631  
Net income before taxes     724,312       1,020,549       1,861,207  
Dividends declared per share     -       1.00       -  
             
             
PERIOD END BALANCE            
Total assets   $ 1,087,390,812     $ 1,054,290,779     $ 934,951,242  
Total investments     97,523,688       98,506,257       95,169,822  
Total loans, net     897,245,750       863,509,798       780,452,305  
Allowance for credit losses     (10,928,875 )     (10,608,962 )     (8,738,473 )
Total deposits     923,931,360       888,197,657       791,459,168  
Stockholders’ equity     75,278,281       76,203,467       75,354,268  
             
             
RATIO ANALYSIS            
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.24 %     0.30 %     0.58 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     3.25 %     3.94 %     6.87 %
Net loans/Deposits     97.11 %     97.22 %     98.61 %
Total Shareholders’ Equity/Total assets     6.92 %     7.23 %     8.06 %
Net loan losses/Total loans     -0.01 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %
Uninsured & unpledged deposits     32.92 %     30.35 %     29.10 %
             
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Shares outstanding     994,596       996,196       994,996  
Weighted average shares outstanding     995,674       997,567       994,996  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     995,723       997,585       995,687  
Basic earnings   $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 1.34  
Diluted earnings     0.64       0.78       1.34  
Book value     75.69       76.49       75.73  
Tangible book value     73.61       74.36       76.61  
             
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ (5,087 )   $ (12,410 )   $ (43,488 )
Classified assets     910,428       1,687,091       411,636  
Nonperforming loans     124,672       92,618       153,362  
Nonperforming assets     124,672       92,618       153,362  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans     1.20 %     1.21 %     1.11 %
             
             
             


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2023   2023   2022
    Average       Average   Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                                     
Interest-earning assets                                    
Federal funds sold and other   $ 13,590,719   $ 175,691   5.13 %   $ 33,668,022   $ 431,607   5.14 %   $ 23,960,268   $ 129,443   2.14 %
Investment securities     104,185,411     706,441   2.69 %     98,944,071     780,362   3.16 %     99,741,280     574,963   2.29 %
Loans receivable     879,512,966     12,381,749   5.59 %     850,747,374     11,302,782   5.33 %     750,079,728     9,067,631   4.80 %
Total interest-earning assets     997,289,096   $ 13,263,881   5.28 %     983,359,467   $ 12,514,751   5.10 %     873,781,276   $ 9,772,037   4.44 %
Noninterest-earning assets     63,042,922             67,618,864             34,911,606        
Total assets   $ 1,060,332,018           $ 1,050,978,331           $ 908,692,882        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 666,059,040   $ 5,202,219   3.10 %   $ 648,067,147   $ 4,265,275   2.64 %   $ 534,033,840   $ 781,647   0.58 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased   38,935,770     413,608   4.21 %     40,650,920     459,605   4.53 %     13,285,949     77,939   2.33 %
Notes payable     26,297,283     398,017   6.00 %     25,459,394     394,464   6.21 %     21,587,065     362,254   6.66 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     731,292,093   $ 6,013,844   3.26 %     714,177,461   $ 5,119,344   2.88 %     568,906,854   $ 1,221,840   0.85 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     250,898,403             257,452,327             262,673,429        
Total liabilities     982,190,496             971,629,788             831,580,283        
Stockholders’ equity     78,141,522             79,348,543             77,112,599        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,060,332,018           $ 1,050,978,331           $ 908,692,882        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 265,997,003           $ 269,182,006           $ 304,874,422        
Net interest spread       $ 7,250,037   2.01 %       $ 7,395,407   2.23 %       $ 8,550,197   3.58 %
Net interest margin           2.88 %           3.02 %           3.88 %
                                     


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                         
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023   2022
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 24,149,390   $ 884,037   4.89 %   $ 45,661,372   $ 277,233   0.81 %
Investment securities     103,084,372     2,115,340   2.74 %     91,227,775     1,400,298   2.05 %
Loans receivable     855,273,124     34,357,109   5.37 %     712,785,592     25,389,852   4.76 %
Total interest-earning assets     982,506,886   $ 37,356,486   5.08 %     849,674,739   $ 27,067,383   4.26 %
Noninterest-earning assets     60,818,767             35,352,522        
Total assets   $ 1,043,325,653           $ 885,027,261        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 636,537,671   $ 12,433,746   2.61 %   $ 509,887,837   $ 2,085,235   0.55 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased   48,391,715     1,604,215   4.43 %     12,120,343     203,327   2.24 %
Notes payable     25,726,819     1,188,741   6.18 %     14,438,191     698,002   6.46 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     710,656,205   $ 15,226,702   2.86 %     536,446,371   $ 2,986,564   0.74 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     253,860,618             270,588,314        
Total liabilities     964,516,823             807,034,685        
Stockholders’ equity     78,808,830             77,992,576        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,043,325,653           $ 885,027,261        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 271,850,681           $ 331,228,368        
Net interest spread       $ 22,129,784   2.22 %       $ 24,080,819   3.51 %
Net interest margin           3.01 %           3.79 %
                         

