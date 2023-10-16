JOY BAUER, MS, RDN + NBC’S TODAY NUTRITION & HEALTHY LIFESTYLE EXPERT TO DELIVER KEYNOTE AT NEW YORK PLASTIC SURGICAL GROUP’S 11TH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER SUMMIT, AIMING TO EMPOWER PATIENTS + CAREGIVERS WITH NUTRITION

On a mission to support the Long Island community with complimentary access to award-winning experts and resources, New York Plastic Surgical Group is furthering its dedication to attendees as it updates the traditional Summit programming with the announcement of Bauer as its first-ever non-survivor keynote, a decision made in response to the topic’s popularity at its 2022 Summit.

Garden City, NY, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming 11th annual Breast Cancer Summit, a complimentary community service event provided by New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group), the largest and longest-running private academic plastic surgery group in the U.S., is designed around a key topic that drew massive interest in 2022: empowering patients through diet, nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Traditionally honoring a breast cancer survivor for its annual keynote and Lifetime Achievement Award -- past keynotes have included: Fran Drescher, Amy Robach, Cynthia Nixon, and Joan Lunden -- NYPS Group chose to partner with Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN for its 2023 presentation, based on the overwhelmingly positive response from past attendees regarding a speech delivered at the previous year’s event from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists.

“Every year following the Summit we conduct a post-event survey,” begins Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS., breast cancer reconstruction specialist and president of New York Plastic Surgical Group. “It grants us the opportunity to gain insights from attendees on how we can best serve our community with the upcoming year’s programming, and allows us to hear directly from them the topics that matter most, what surprised them or was new to them, their biggest takeaways, and what they want to learn more about. Ultimately, this is the best way we can give back to our community -- by providing free access to the best of the best so everyone can feel empowered to advocate for themselves through informed, educated decision making.”

Although Bauer will be the Summit’s first ever non-survivor keynote in its 11-year history, she brings vast nutritional experience, having played key roles in Mount Sinai’s departments of pediatric cardiology and neurosurgery, in addition to creating one of the largest private nutrition centers in America. Today, Bauer is widely recognized as the most trustworthy voice on food science throughout mainstream media. Addona feels confident in the Group’s partnership move to select Bauer based on its 2022 survey results, which he says, “Told a story in itself: people definitively expressed the desire to learn more about food choices in terms of breast cancer prevention, throughout their treatment and recovery phases, and eventually how to adopt these habits long term for a sustainable lifestyle change."

The Summit acts as a stage for the most sought-after clinical, industry, and hospital leaders in the tri-state area to share their knowledge and expertise with the upwards of 500 local medical professionals and attendees who are affected by breast cancer in one way or another -- whether personal, a family member or a friend -- in an effort to provide support, awareness and education; the topics for this year’s programming include: new therapies for advanced breast cancer, risk factors that affect cancer, breast reconstruction options, and pre-and post-mastectomy physical therapy.

Hosted by WABC-TV Eyewitness News’ investigative reporter, Kristin Thorne, the Summit will take place on Wednesday, October 18th from 8:00AM - 1:00PM at The Royalton Mansion in Roslyn Heights, opening with a complimentary breakfast, followed by panel discussions, speeches from experts, and two survivors sharing their personal stories, closing with Bauer’s 30-minute keynote on food remedies.

ABOUT JOY BAUER

Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN, is one of the nation’s leading health authorities. She is the nutrition and healthy lifestyle expert for the TODAY show and the host of NBC’s Health + Happiness. Joy is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 14 bestsellers to her credit. She has served as the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet for more than a decade, and maintains JoyBauer.com, a popular online destination for cutting-edge health information and thousands of delicious recipes.

Passionate about delivering scientifically sound, realistic information to millions of Americans, Joy has received countless awards including the National Media Excellence Award from two of the most esteemed organizations, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Society of Nutrition Science. Joy was honored with two Taste Awards in 2022, a distinction often described as the Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Media, and six more nominations in 2023.





ABOUT NEW YORK PLASTIC SURGICAL GROUP

The year 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of NYPS Group (formerly Long Island Plastic Surgical Group). The practice comprises 24 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. NYPS Group’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, with 11 additional offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, and Connecticut. Having performed over 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures, NYPS Group has committed to provide education, create awareness, and take leadership on breast cancer and reconstruction. The practice also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures and body treatments, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. NYPS Group surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.

