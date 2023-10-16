Submit Release
Acme United to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 23, 2023

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2023 on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13741449.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®First Aid Central®PhysiciansCare®,  Spill Magic®Westcott®Clauss®Camillus®Cuda®DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made.. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

