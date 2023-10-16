VHC Health Signs Multi-Year Renewal of Digital Front Door Application with Phunware

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has announced a five-year contract renewal to license its digital front door and patented location-based services to VHC Health.



"The adoption of a native, mobile-centric digital front door signifies the forefront of innovation that healthcare providers must embrace to revolutionize their approach to patient care. We are pleased that VHC Health's leadership has reaffirmed their partnership with Phunware, acknowledging its critical role in delivering an exceptional patient experience," said Cody Wimbish, Phunware VP of Program Management & Customer Success.

Key features of Phunware’s Digital Front Door include:

Mobile Application: Native iOS and Android applications optimized for healthcare that can take advantage of core device capabilities that make experiences more secure, intuitive, and personalized.

Wayfinding: Easily navigate VHC Health’s main campus with real-time instructions.

MyChart integration which allows patients to view in real-time information on their vital signs, laboratory results, medical procedures, and medications.

MyChart video visit functionality to leverage the patient’s phone camera to conduct virtual appointments.

Save parking location with a photo and leave a detailed note.

Physician and Services Directories: Access directories, which include contact information and tap-to-call buttons.

"The renewal of our partnership with Phunware is an exciting step forward in our commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of services through a unified mobile app for the VHC community. Beyond simplifying patient interactions, such as scheduling appointments and accessing remote telehealth services and provider messaging, this innovative wayfinding technology is a transformative solution that empowers patients to easily navigate the VHC campus," said Mike Mistretta, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of VHC Health.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital or health system.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About VHC Health

VHC Health provides exceptional medical services as the region’s community health system. Virginia Hospital Center was recently designated a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. In 2022, the Hospital was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and a 20th consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group. Virginia Hospital Center is a 453-bed not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. VHC Health is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network – a national network of independent healthcare organizations.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199