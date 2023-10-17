easySim Goes Global with US Dollar and Euro Pricing and Now Offers Verizon to Enable 5G

easySim.global now offers 5G connectivity in the US on the Verizon network and eSIM pricing in USD and EURO easySim is part of the easy family of brands Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou (centre) pictured with easySim co-founders Richard Gwilliam (left) and Jim Guest (right) in Monaco, June 2023

Global eSIM start-up easySim has seen worldwide growth since launch, so now offers USD and EURO data bundle pricing and has added Verizon to enable 5G in USA.

We serve a global market of anyone, anywhere, needing mobile connectivity when travelling abroad, so it made perfect sense to offer our data bundles in dollars and euros.” — Jim Guest, Co-founder of easySim