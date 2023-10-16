Macao Polytechnic University hosted “Annual Conference on Tourism and Entertainment Technology Innovation 2023”

MACAU, October 16 - To foster Macao's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and to enhance Macao’s ‘1+4’ Diversified Development Strategy, the “Annual Conference on Tourism and Entertainment Technology Innovation 2023”, supported by Macao Polytechnic University and the Macao Government Tourism Office, was held at the university’s auditorium on the 27th of September 2023. The conference brought together seventeen organizations and industry representatives in tourism, leisure and entertainment enterprises, technology startups, entertainment equipment technology companies, technology and internet associations, among others. The conference focus was on topics including “New Thinking of Tourism Products and Services under Tourism 1+4 Policy”, “Gaming Technology Industry: Upgrading of High-End Experiences”, “Metaverse: Enter into Digital Tourism”, all aiming to collectively assist in upgrading Macao’s tourism and entertainment service industry, and maintaining the trend of high value and sustainable healthy development in the industry. Nearly two hundred professionals from related fields, as well as students from Macao Polytechnic University, attended the conference, allowing for enthusiastic exchanges.

Guests who attended and presided at the opening ceremony of the “Annual Conference on Tourism and Entertainment Technology Innovation 2023” included Professor Lam Fat Iam, Acting Vice-Rector of Macao Polytechnic University; Ms. Jennifer Si Tou , Head of Tourism Product and Events Development of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Paulo Jorge Basaloco, Head of Gaming Inspection Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Mr. Tian Han, Executive Vice President of Gaming Operations & Strategic Marketing of MGM; Mr. Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President, Marketing Corporate Brand & Marketing of SJM Resorts; Mr. Victor Lau Cheuk Yuen, ASVP of Customer Development of Galaxy Entertainment; Mr. Longfei Zhao, Assistant Vice President of Content Development and Programming of Sands China; Dr. Jason Ni, AVP of Business Development of Wynn Macau; Ms. Bonnie Tam, Executive Director, Resorts Sale & Marketing of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Mr. Owen Cheung, Managing Director – Asia of Walker Digital Table Systems; Mr. Ken Jolly, VP & Managing Director, Asia of Light & Wonder; Mr. Eric Xu, Elo Touch Solutions, General Manager, Asia-Pacific of SUZOHAPP Partnership, Ms. Marina Wong, General Manager of GLI Asia; Ms. Emily Io, SVP of Sales of Paradise Entertainment; Mr. Jeffrey Fong, VP of Business Development of BMM; Ms. Annie Chan, Director of Operations – Asia of Aristocrat Technologies; Mr. Michael Lin, Business Development Director of Cogniac; Dr. Manson Yip, Operations Director of Lakekist Consultancy Ltd.; Ms. Vicky Chan, Deputy Director – Business Development of Sense Time; and Mr. Brian Vong, Chairman of CDSS Macau.

During his speech, Professor Lam Fat Iam emaphasised that Macao Polytechnic University actively cooperates with China and Macao’s development and construction, leveraging its academic advantages to launch new courses focusing on the development of “1+4” diversified industries. This initiative aims to cultivate high-quality talents for Macao, with a particular emphasis on nurturing applied interdisciplinary talents. The fostering of technology start-ups as well as tourism and entertainment management talents will contribute to the upgrading of software, hardware and services in Macao’s tourism industry, instilling new momentum into its development and continuously enhancing the competitiveness of Macao as a tourism city.

Representatives and experts from related industries delivered keynote speeches at the conference, and topics addressed included: “Macao’s New Paths for Tourism Diversification” by Mr. Victor Lau Cheuk Yuen, ASVP of Customer Development of Galaxy Entertainment; “The Development of “Originality + Innovation” in Cultural Tourism” by Mr. Jovi Ng, Assistant Vice President of Rooms Operations of MGM; “New Trends for Tourism Products and Services under the 1+4 Tourism Policy” by Ms. Bonnie Tam, Executive Director, Resorts Sale & Marketing of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; “Establishing a Comprehensive Gateway for Integrated Resorts: Taking Sands China as an Example” by Mr. Longfei Zhao, Assistant Vice President of Content Development and Programming of Sands China; “SJM Resorts' Integrated Tourism Products under the '1+4' Policy” by Mr. Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President – Marketing of SJM Resorts; “An Introduction to Wynn Macau’s Non-Gaming Projects” by Dr. Jason Ni, AVP of Business Development of Wynn Macau; “Challenges of Integrating AI into Tourism Products” by Professor Lai Ka Wai Ivan from Macao Polytechnic University; “Enhance player’s experience with the latest technology” by Mr. Miguel Choi’ Regional Marketing Manager - Asia of Aristocratic Technologies; “Building Customer Trust: Compliance-Driven Gaming Technology Advancements” by Mr. Jeffrey Fong, VP of Business Development of BMM; “AI Development on 100+ Casino Tables” by Mr. Ming Tsang, AI Director of Cogniac; “New Cybersecurity Strategies in Gaming Technology” by Mr. Brian Huang, Client Services Representative of GLI Asia; “From Good to Great: Transforming Client Engagement in the Gaming Tech Sector” by Ms. Emily Io, SVP of Sales of Paradise Entertainment; “Touch Based HMI Technology Application in Digital Industry – Macao” by Mr. Eric Xu, Elo Touch Solutions – General Manager, Asia-Pacific of SUZOHAPP Partnership; “Using AI and Automation to Create a Frictionless Customer Journey” by Ms. Kate Ng, Senior Manager – Customer Engagement & Project Management of WDTS; “Cyber Security of Metaverse” by Mr. Brian Vong, Chairman of CDSS Macau; “The Future of Cashless, Blockhain and NFT for Integrated Resorts” by Dr. Manson Yip’ Operations Director of Lakekist Consultancy Ltd.; and “Empowering Tourism and Gaming Industry with Metaverse” by Dr. Zhou Jinquan, Associate Professor of Macao Polytechnic University. The keynote speakers engaged in lively discussions with the attendees during panel discussion sessions.