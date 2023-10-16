Results of construction sector survey 2022

MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Receipts of the Construction Sector decreased by 13.5% year-on-year to MOP48.93 billion in 2022; of which, Receipts from Construction Works Performed (MOP47.6 billion) declined by 13.8% due to a drop in receipts from private construction projects. Expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP44.16 billion, down by 14.4% year-on-year. Gross Surplus reduced by 3.8% to MOP4.78 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy fell by 2.1% to MOP14.37 billion. Gross Fixed Capital Formation totalled MOP172 million, down by 31.2% year-on-year.

A total of 4,212 establishments were operating in the Construction Sector in 2022, an increase of 85 year-on-year. Among them, 1,168 were engaged in construction projects with permits and 3,044 were engaged in simple renovation projects. Total number of persons engaged rose by 1,759 year-on-year to 46,555.

Receipts of the establishments engaged in construction projects with permits dropped by 14.4% year-on-year to MOP44.93 billion in 2022, with Receipts from Construction Works Performed falling by 14.7% to MOP43.64 billion. Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP40.5 billion, down by 15.5% year-on-year. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added dipped by 3.0% and 3.8% to MOP4.43 billion and MOP12.34 billion respectively.

Analysed by type of construction project, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the private sector declined by 46.4% year-on-year to MOP16.59 billion, of which receipts from construction of hotels & entertainment facilities (MOP12.17 billion) and new private residential buildings (MOP1.63 billion) fell by 50.5% and 34.4% respectively. Meanwhile, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the public sector swelled by 34.0% year-on-year to MOP27.06 billion, with receipts from construction of medical & health projects (MOP10.18 billion) and public housing projects (MOP4.22 billion) surging by 138.5% and 42.4% respectively. Besides, receipts from construction of public infrastructure including light rapid transit and bridges rose by 7.0% to MOP9.73 billion.

Receipts of the establishments undertaking simple renovation projects totalled MOP4.0 billion in 2022, a drop of 2.2% year-on-year; among which, Receipts from Construction Works Performed decreased by 2.4% to MOP3.96 billion. Expenditure of these establishments went down by 1.0% to MOP3.66 billion. Gross Surplus dipped by 13.3% to MOP347 million due to increased Labour Cost. Gross Value Added stood at MOP2.03 billion, a rise of 10.2% year-on-year.

The Construction Sector Survey covers all establishments engaged in construction projects with permits as the main contractor or first-level sub-contractor, as well as establishments engaged in simple renovation projects, in 2022.

According to the results of the Survey on Architectural and Engineering Consultancy Services conducted during the same period, number of establishments engaged in architectural and engineering consultancy services increased by 9 year-on-year to 313 in 2022, whereas the number of persons engaged dropped by 10 to 2,679. Receipts of these establishments decreased by 7.5% year-on-year to MOP2.3 billion, with receipts from Project Management & Monitoring Services (MOP855 million) and Architectural Design & Drafting Services (MOP645 million) falling by 6.4% and 22.0% respectively. Meanwhile, Expenditure reduced by 11.0% to MOP1.9 billion. As the decline in expenditure was larger than that in receipts, Gross Surplus of these establishments went up by 14.5% year-on-year to MOP393 million. In addition, Gross Value Added rose by 1.7% to MOP1.29 billion.