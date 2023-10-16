Submit Release
Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – September 2023

MACAU, October 16 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (16 October) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP220.1 billion (USD27.30 billion) at the end of September 2023. The reserves decreased by 0.2% from the revised value of MOP220.5 billion (USD27.29 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-September 2023 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 88.4% of pataca M2 at end-August 2023.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.24 points month-on-month but fell 1.35 points year-on-year to 105.0 in September 2023, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.

