In this report, Hanne Knaepen and other researchers from the CASCADES consortium discuss how the EU and its member states address cascading and cross-border climate impacts in agri-food systems in non-EU countries with close ties to Europe. The report also sheds light on Europe’s main strategic challenges and provides policy recommendations for how to overcome them.
The role of Europe in building system-wide resilience to cross-border climate impacts
