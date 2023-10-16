Submit Release
Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2024 Six Month and Second Quarter Financial Results

Six Month Net Sales of $202.7 million/Net Income of $2.6 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first six months and second quarter of its fiscal year 2024, which ended on August 31, 2023.

QEP reported net sales of $202.7 million for the six months ended August 31, 2023, a decrease of $29.9 million or 12.9% from the $232.6 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023. The Company reported net sales of $99.4 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.1 million or 13.9% from the $115.5 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023.   The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower demand in the North America retail and flooring dealer segments, along with the general softening of sales in the non- North America segments and the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar in the current period.  

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “The Company’s topline net sales in the current year continue to be negatively impacted by the difficult macroeconomic backdrop, including the effect of inflation on consumer spending and the higher cost of borrowing. Despite this, gross profit margin improved as inbound freight costs declined to traditionally normal levels. Supply chain improvements have also allowed the Company to reduce its inventory levels and realize the associated reduction in borrowing.”

Mr. Gould concluded, “Additionally, I am pleased that the Company’s leadership team has executed on our strategy as outlined in recent press releases of addressing under-performing flooring product lines, along with re-aligning our global footprint, as evidenced by our recent exit from the North America flooring market and the divestment of our UK operations. We remain focused on completing the implementation of this strategy as our roadmap for a renewed emphasis on our core business aimed at increasing profitability and stockholder value.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $58.7 million compared to $60.1 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period, a decrease of $1.4 million or 2.3%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $29.4 million, representing an increase of $0.1 million or less than 0.1%, from $29.2 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 29.0% and 29.5%, respectively, which increased from 25.8% and 25.3% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was largely due to lower inbound freight costs.

Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $53.7 million and $26.4 million, respectively, or 26.5% and 26.6% of net sales in those periods, compared to $58.5 million and $29.4 million, respectively, or 25.1% and 25.4% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2023 periods. The reduction in operating expenses reflect lower variable shipping costs and marketing display expenses that were partially offset by higher personnel costs during the current period.

The higher interest expense during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was due to higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023.

Net income for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively, or $0.78 and $0.50, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2023, net income and net loss was $0.5 million and minus $0.5 million, respectively, or $0.14 and minus $0.15, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for gain on insurance recoveries, for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively, as compared to $3.6 million and $0.8 million for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively.

     For the Three months Ended       For the Six months Ended 
    August 31,
 2023 		    August 31,
2022 		    August 31,
 2023 		    August 31,
2022
                       
Net income (loss) $ 1,682     $ (513 )   $ 2,607     $ 475
                       
Add: Interest expense, net 625     589     1,342     965
  Provision for income taxes 655       (199 )   1,015     185
  Depreciation and amortization 850     935     1,708     1,927
  Gain from insurance recoveries   (903 )   -       (1,293 )   -
EBITDA, as adjusted (1) $ 2,909     $ 812     $ 5,379     $ 3,552
                       

(1)   EBITDA as adjusted for gain on insurance recoveries represent non-GAAP measures and exclude charges or credits not indicative of our core operations.

Cash provided by operations during the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $23.5 million as compared to cash used in operations of $14.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels, as previous supply chain disruptions were addressed. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations was used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities, fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2023 was $52.5 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2023.   Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $10.3 million or 12.8% of equity, a decrease of $23.2 million compared to $33.5 million or 43.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2023.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date: October 19, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers: 800-225-9448 (US or Canada)
  203-518-9708 (International)
Confirmation ID: QEP2Q
   
Replay: 800-654-1563 (Toll Free)
  862-902-0129 (Toll)
  Access Code: 10190800
   

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding implementation of the Company’s strategies and increasing profitability and stockholder value. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company’s annual report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports and disclosures made by the Company. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, shifts in global sourcing patterns, and general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, among other factors.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows- 

 
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,   August 31,   August 31,   August 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net sales $ 99,416     $ 115,519     $ 202,699     $ 232,602  
Cost of goods sold   70,055       86,280       143,993       172,485  
Gross profit   29,361       29,239       58,706       60,117  
               
Operating expenses:              
Shipping   12,253       13,565       23,955       27,183  
General and administrative   8,836       7,589       17,411       15,156  
Selling and marketing   6,399       8,169       13,950       16,273  
Other (income) expense, net   (1,089 )     39       (1,574 )     (120 )
Total operating expenses   26,399       29,362       53,742       58,492  
               
Operating income (loss)   2,962       (123 )     4,964       1,625  
               
Interest expense, net   (625 )     (589 )     (1,342 )     (965 )
               
Income (loss) before provision for                              
income taxes   2,337       (712 )     3,622       660  
               
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   655       (199 )     1,015       185  
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,682     $ (513 )   $ 2,607     $ 475  
               
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.50     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.78     $ 0.14  
Diluted $ 0.50     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.78     $ 0.14  
               
Weighted average number of common              
shares outstanding:              
Basic   3,342       3,338       3,343       3,340  
Diluted   3,347       3,338       3,348       3,349  
               


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,   August 31,   August 31,   August 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,682     (513 )   $ 2,607   $ 475  
               
Unrealized currency translation adjustments   263     (1,191 )     306     (1,989 )
               
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,945   $ (1,704 )   $ 2,913   $ (1,514 )
               


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par values)
       
  August 31,
2023		   February 28,
2023
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
       
ASSETS      
Cash $ 13,252     $ 4,996  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $677      
and $601 at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively   49,060       49,499  
Inventories, net   58,030       80,347  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,601       3,485  
Prepaid income taxes   -       288  
Current assets   125,943       138,615  
       
Property and equipment, net   11,478       10,864  
Right of use operating lease assets   28,859       29,515  
Deferred income taxes, net   4,079       4,100  
Intangibles, net   7,422       7,990  
Goodwill   2,251       2,163  
Other assets   2,124       2,759  
Total assets $ 182,156     $ 196,006  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Trade accounts payable $ 25,007     $ 26,800  
Accrued liabilities   19,621       19,131  
Current operating lease liabilities   5,337       4,724  
Income taxes payable   272       -  
Lines of credit   23,137       31,039  
Current maturities of debt   101       1,916  
Current liabilities   73,475       83,610  
       
Long term debt   362       5,513  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   25,635       26,710  
Other long term liabilities   1,771       2,333  
Total liabilities   101,243       118,166  
       
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares      
issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023,   -       -  
respectively      
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;      
4,005 shares issued: 3,291 and 3,293 shares outstanding at      
August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   11,635       11,449  
Retained earnings   83,812       81,205  
Treasury stock, 714 and 712 shares held at cost at August 31, 2023      
and February 28, 2023, respectively   (9,436 )     (9,410 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (5,102 )     (5,408 )
Shareholders' equity   80,913       77,840  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 182,156     $ 196,006  
       


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,
2023		   August 31,
2022
       
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 2,607     $ 475  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   1,708       1,927  
(Gain) loss on sale of property   (10 )     135  
Gain from insurance recoveries   (1,293 )     -  
Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   537       -  
Other non-cash adjustments   223       (171 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (82 )     (1,245 )
Inventories   22,101       (2,215 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,468       2,580  
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (3,788 )     (16,137 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   23,471       (14,651 )
       
Investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (1,603 )     (2,519 )
Proceeds from sale of property   36       49  
Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   1,456       -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (111 )     (2,470 )
       
Financing activities:      
Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit   (8,104 )     21,286  
Net repayments of term loan facilities   (6,910 )     (720 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (87 )     (153 )
Principal payments on finance leases   (58 )     (56 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (15,159 )     20,357  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   55       (274 )
       
Net increase in cash   8,256       2,962  
Cash at beginning of period   4,996       3,203  
Cash at end of period $ 13,252     $ 6,165  
       



Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except shares data)
(Unaudited)
                              Accumulated    
                      Other     Total
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive     Shareholders'
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income     Equity
                                     
Balance at February 28, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,268   $ (9,124 ) $ (4,195 )   $ 79,402  
                                     
Net income                       475               475  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                             (1,989 )     (1,989 )
Purchase of treasury stock                           (93
 )         (93 )
Balance at August 31, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,743   $ (9,217 ) $ (6,184 )   $ 77,795  
                                     
Balance at February 28, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,205   $ (9,410 ) $ (5,408 )   $ 77,840  
Net income                       2,607               2,607  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                             306       306  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (26 )         (26 )
Stock-based compensation expense                   186                   186  
Balance at August 31, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,635   $ 83,812   $ (9,436 ) $ (5,102 )   $ 80,913  
                                     


CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550


Primary Logo

You just read:

