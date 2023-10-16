Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Sponsors FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate 2023 Conference in Carlsbad, CA, October 16-18, 2023 (Booth #19)

Introduces new passwordless phoneless, tokenless passkey solution

CARLSBAD, Calif. and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and tokenless Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, announced the company will sponsor and exhibit at the Authenticate 2023 Conference at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA on October 16-18, 2023.



Hosted by the FIDO Alliance, Authenticate is a leading Identity and Access Management industry event dedicated to all aspects of user authentication, gathering experts, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in securing digital identities for both workforce and customer applications.

BIO-key has long been recognized for its commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the landscape of identity and access management. Over 35 million people use BIO-key to instantly prove and secure their identity every day, with nothing to carry, lose or replace. In addition to supporting FIDO2 and phone-based authentication, the company's differentiation is in offering robust, user-friendly authentication solutions that integrate token- and phone-less biometric authentication options. BIO-key IBB fills a critical gap overlooked by mainstream MFA and significantly reduces lifecycle costs for customers by providing alternatives to per-user tokens and phone apps while ensuring unparalleled security and convenience. During the Authenticate 2023 Conference, BIO-key will showcase its latest award-winning IAM and IBB solution advancements at booth #19. Attendees can look forward to:

Going beyond passwordless to tokenless and phoneless passkey user journeys: BIO-key will be demonstrating a joint integration with our partner IDMelon – a BIO-key fingerprint-secured passkey authenticator, allowing fingerprint passkey authentication without per-user tokens or phones. This solution addresses the cost, distraction and safety concerns of deploying FIDO2 tokens or phone apps to roving users, shared workstations or kiosks in environments such as manufacturing, retail, call center, field service and healthcare.





Live FIDO2 and portable biometric MFA Demonstrations: BIO-key is the only IAM provider of Identity-Bound Biometrics, which are phishing-resistant and provide absolute certainty as to who is accessing critical systems by preventing unauthorized delegation and account takeover.





Expert Insights: BIO-key representatives will be on hand to share their expertise, providing valuable insights into the future of streamlined identity and privacy for workforces and consumer users.



"We are thrilled to be part of the Authenticate 2023 Conference," said Jim Sullivan, SVP of Strategy and Chief Legal Officer of BIO-key International. "This event provides a unique platform to showcase our innovative FIDO integrations as well as a great opportunity to work with our partners to deliver passwordless, tokenless and phoneless user experiences that give our customers more ways to get authentication over with and on to what they need to access. The new passkey solution demonstrates the power of biometric authentication in securing digital identities, while improving convenience and governance controls. We look forward to engaging with industry peers and sharing our expertise with attendees at the conference."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. With industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions and customized on-premises solutions.

