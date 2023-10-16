CRISPR Therapeutics Proposes New Appointment to the Board of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced it proposes to elect Sandy Mahatme, LL.M. to its Board of Directors at the Company’s next annual general meeting to be held in 2024.



“I am honored to welcome Sandy to our Board during an important time in CRISPR Therapeutics’ continued evolution,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Sandy brings a considerable breadth of experience to CRISPR Therapeutics gained from his senior roles at industry-leading companies and has a strong track record of success in finance, business development and corporate strategy. His extensive experience and expertise will make him an outstanding addition to our Board, and we look forward to the valuable insights he will bring.”

Mr. Mahatme currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of National Resilience Inc., a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a position he held for almost eight years. Prior to those roles, he worked at Celgene Corporation, where he served in various positions including Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Senior Vice President of Finance, Corporate Treasurer and Head of Tax. Mr. Mahatme served in senior roles in business development and corporate finance at Pfizer, Inc. after starting his career at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Mahatme earned Master of Laws degrees from Cornell Law School and the New York University School of Law and is a member of the New York State Bar Association. He has previously held board positions at a number of biopharma companies and currently holds a board position with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

