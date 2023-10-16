LKQ Corporation Announces Extension of Exchange Offer

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) announced today that it has extended the expiration date for its offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 original notes”) and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2033 (the “2033 original notes”) for equal principal amounts of new issues of each series of such notes registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.



The exchange offer, which was originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 13, 2023, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 20, 2023, unless further extended. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the exchange offer will remain in full force and effect.

A Form S-4 registration statement filed by LKQ with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the exchange offer was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2023. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 13, 2023, approximately $797,264,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the 2028 original notes and approximately $599,008,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the original 2033 notes have been tendered and not withdrawn in the exchange offer. The expiration date for the exchange offer is being extended to provide time for remaining outstanding unregistered notes to be exchanged.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. A copy of the prospectus and other materials related to the exchange offer may be obtained from the exchange agent, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, by calling (800) 934-6802.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally include expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding our future, including with respect to the pending exchange offer for our outstanding privately placed senior notes and the timing for the completion of such exchange offer. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are not currently known to us. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Some of such risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, and in other documents we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made, except as required by law.

