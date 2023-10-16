Mindera Health™ Announces Issuance of Additional International Patent Coverage for Dermal Biomarker Patch Platform

San Diego, CA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a precision medicine company developing personalized tools to optimize patient outcomes, today announced that additional patent protection has been issued in Australia for the core technology behind the dermal biomarker patch.

Australian patent number 2020239750 was issued August 3, 2023 and covers devices that can extract dermal biomarkers in situ. The inventors discovered that a patch with covalently modified microprojections can efficiently capture and extract meaningful quantities of biomarkers from the skin. This patent adds to existing patent protection for the dermal biomarker patch technology in the United States, Europe, Australia, China, Hong Kong, and Korea. The term of the patent extends until December 2033. This brings the total number of issued or allowed patents related to the Company's dermal biomarker patch technology to 12.

“We are pleased to have been issued additional patent coverage in Australia for the Dermal Biomarker Patch,” said Tobin Dickerson, Mindera Health’s chief scientific officer and co-founder. “This technology underpins tests such as Mind.Px™, a test designed to optimize psoriasis biologic treatment decisions and reduce trial and error treatment paradigms.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

Attachment

Tobin Dickerson Mindera Health 858.810.6070 mindpx@minderahealth.com