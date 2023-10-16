Ambassador Labs Extends Reach of Telepresence to Meet More Developers in their Integrated Development Environments

New plugin for JetBrains Marketplace brings the benefits of Telepresence to millions of developer teams building apps across Kubernetes environments

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced new capabilities available in Telepresence , the industry’s only solution that supports remote to local development across enterprises. New Telepresence plugin for JetBrains Marketplace offers developers using the de facto integrated developer environment (IDE) easy access to the tools required to reduce complexities as they build, debug and route local-to-remote services for Kubernetes. New Taskbar functionality ensures developers can seamlessly interact with Telepresence while the new Replace Container functionality simplifies development with message queues.



Millions of developers use the JetBrains Marketplace to work remotely in their favorite IDEs. Additionally, 90 out of the Fortune Global Top 100 companies use JetBrains’ products, with 392 new organizations and 3,654 individuals becoming JetBrains customers every day. Ambassador Labs is thrilled to bridge the worlds of JetBrains and Telepresence, introducing a plugin for Telepresence. This seamless integration not only brings the robust Telepresence experience to IntelliJ users but also facilitates enhanced team collaboration, underpinning rapid and secure app development and deployment.

“Every investment we make in our tools are designed to help developers be more successful and the new IntelliJ plugin for Telepresence brings us back to the command line, allowing us to reach as many developers as possible where they work, which is within their integrated development environment,” said Lori Marshall, VP of Product Management, Ambassador Labs. “Now, millions of developers have access to the tools required to successfully navigate Kubernetes app development challenges.”

The new JetBrains IDE plugin for Telepresence eliminates challenges developers face with context-switching capabilities, empowering them to execute intercepts easier with the power to reuse an existing configuration within the plugin to support faster time to value.

Additional features and benefits available in the newest release of Telepresence include:

Replacement Containers . Developers can simplify the intricacies of working with message queues. By replacing a container, developers can now test and verify how their code interacts with queues, without the need for complex simulated environments.

. Developers can simplify the intricacies of working with message queues. By replacing a container, developers can now test and verify how their code interacts with queues, without the need for complex simulated environments. Revolutionized Taskbar. Developers have more ways to interact with Telepresence, with the power to execute commands directly from the taskbar, eliminating the need to toggle back to the terminal. This user-friendly addition enhances workflow efficiency and provides a more integrated development team experience.

Making the Remote Local for Faster Development

Telepresence is the only tool that allows Kubernetes developers to code locally using existing tools and workflows and operate as if their laptop is in a shared Kubernetes cluster. Telepresence supports developer team productivity with the power to create intercepts, supporting fast local to remote dev, testing and previews to see the impact of code changes before they go into production.

“We know the opportunities Kubernetes offers organizations and we also know the challenges development teams face in building and delivering apps fast to support the business objective,” added Dave Sudia, Director of Developer Relations, Ambassador Labs

Try out Telepresence today by getting started with a free trial or register for our “ What's New Wednesday ” webinar to learn more about the latest innovations and product updates. Additionally, check out our release launch blog for more insights.

