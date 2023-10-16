Alignment Healthcare California, North Carolina Medicare Advantage HMOs Receive High 2024 Star Rating Scores from Medicare

More than 90% of Alignment Health Plan members are currently enrolled in plans rated 4-stars or greater for 2024

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced that its California Medicare Advantage (MA) HMO – which represents roughly 89% of its MA membership – has maintained an overall 4- out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2024, marking its seventh consecutive year as a 4-star or greater plan. Additionally, its North Carolina HMO achieved an overall 4.5- out of 5-star rating for 2024, its second year eligible for rating.



“Our noteworthy star ratings reflect the high quality of our plans and service, but we are not done,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. “We are committed to ensuring that all our members receive five-star quality care and service, which is why we continually push to elevate and enhance our member experience. At the heart of everything we do is our seniors, and we will continue to listen closely to our members to deliver the care they need and deserve.”

Based on CMS monthly enrollment data as of September 2023, approximately 105,100 Alignment members are enrolled in a 4-star or greater plan, representing 92% of its total MA membership.1 This means that the vast majority of members consistently receive a high-quality care experience, as defined under CMS star measurement criteria.

“For the last 10 years, more and more seniors have been turning to Alignment as a brand they can trust with their health and wellness needs, and we have a responsibility to continue to earn that trust,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets of Alignment Healthcare, and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “As champions of aging well, we believe our diverse portfolio of 2024 plan options will continue to address those needs and empower seniors on their health journey.”

Every year, CMS publishes the Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D Star Ratings to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare the quality and performance of health and drug plans. The 5-star ratings system is based on factors that include feedback from members, the number of members who left or stayed with a plan, the number of complaints about a plan, and other clinical quality metrics.

The company has announced a diverse range of 2024 MA options through Alignment Health Plan that include enriched benefits and services in 53 counties across six states: Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. The Medicare annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2024. To learn more about Alignment’s 2024 product offerings, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.



Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_24450EN_M

1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2023 MA State/County Penetration, https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/MCRAdvPartDEnrolData/MA-State-County-Penetration