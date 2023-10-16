Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in India

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in India to support newer high-powered solar modules.



IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available microinverters – IQ8HC™ and IQ8P™ – are the most powerful microinverters available from Enphase to-date. The products feature a peak output power of 384 W and 480 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in India come with a 15-year limited warranty that is extendable up to 25 years.

“We believe in providing lasting solutions to our customers, and Enphase has been a reliable partner helping us to maximize the value of a homeowner’s investment in solar,” said Harsha Kuntur, managing director at Ecosoch Solar Pvt. Ltd. “The reliability and quality of Enphase’s products not only satisfy various customer requirements but also align with our own commitment to safety, durability, and quality.”

“India is undergoing an ambitious clean energy transition, and we are pleased to help more homeowners power their homes with clean energy by offering one of the most reliable and effective residential solar solutions on the market,” said Rakshith T R, director at SunPV Energy Pvt. Ltd. “Enphase’s products are easy to install, customize, and manage – unlocking energy savings and security that meet our customers’ needs.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners and small businesses. Additionally, the IQ™ Relay integrates with the system to physically isolate IQ Microinverters from the grid when it senses abnormalities like voltage or frequency changes and will automatically reconnect when valid grid conditions resume.

“High-quality products that can stand the test of time are vital to our business, and IQ8 Microinverters will help our customers get the most value from the sun,” said Arshi Chadha, director at Sunson Energy. “The ability to monitor their energy systems from the Enphase App provides our customers with control unlike from any other system we’ve seen.”

“Enphase actively works with installers to ensure we’re meeting the needs of their businesses and customers as part of our commitment to expand our product offerings worldwide,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “IQ8 Microinverters feature our most advanced technology to date that’s compatible with the wide range of solar modules on the market today, and we’re pleased to support the newer high-powered solar modules in India.”

For more information about IQ8 Series Microinverters in India, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products in India, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in India; and our ability to support newer high-powered solar modules. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: