Register Now for the 2023 Agricultural Excellence Conference!

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an increasingly competitive and volatile business environment, Canada’s farmers must think and act strategically to remain resilient and competitive. The Agricultural Excellence (AgEx) Conference is the only national gathering place for Canada’s thought leaders and practitioners to exchange insights and expertise to advance the business of farming. The annual travelling Conference is set to take place November 21-23 at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario, home to the University of Guelph and Ontario Agricultural College and renowned for Canada’s largest concentration of agri-innovation research and technology initiatives. The 2023 Conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage in dynamic discussions, learn from industry leaders, and harness the latest insights for farm management, sustainability, and technological advancement.



This year’s Conference theme, Embrace the Opportunity, is a chance for farm management enthusiasts to discuss the social, economic, and environmental challenges facing Canada’s farmers and explore how to stay positioned for success through proactive planning.

"We are excited to bring together the brightest minds in agriculture to explore innovative approaches and sustainable solutions in fostering farm management excellence,” says Andrea Gal, Chair of Farm Management Canada. “AgEx is where the future of agriculture takes shape, and we are confident that this year's Conference will be a remarkable source of inspiration and knowledge exchange."

What sets AgEx apart is our commitment to interactive engagement and practical takeaways. Whether you thrive in hands-on workshops, dynamic group discussions, farm tours, or immersive presentations, AgEx has something for everyone.

The Conference kicks off with a Farm Tour where delegates will witness innovative farm management practices in action. Keynote speakers include Dave Mitchell from The Leadership Difference Inc., coaching delegates on how to create a peak performance culture within your business, and Canada’s renowned “Farm Whisperer” and farm family coach, Elaine Froese, who will guide us through improving conflict dynamics within the farm family and farm team. Eric Olson, national leader for MNP’s farm consulting team will talk about gumption as the root of robust growth for your farm and how to turn risk into opportunity to stay on the leading edge, while Sangeeta Lalli of Telus Agriculture will help us understand the transformative potential that embracing connectivity through digitization can have for your farm and creating the means for sustainable growth in the green economy. Shaun Haney and special guests will broadcast RealAg Radio LIVE discussing today’s hot topics in Canadian agriculture and a panel of industry leaders will discuss findings from recent groundbreaking research into expanding opportunities for Canadian agriculture by understanding the experience of farm women.

In addition to our plenary sessions, participants can choose their own learning journey by attending our concurrent workshops sessions covering various management topics from managing farm risk to getting a handle on farm financial analysis and decision-making, building your inner leader, and much more!

And no AgEx would be complete without our annual National Farm Business Management Resource Showcase. Through this speed-learning round robin, delegates will learn about the skills development programs and management tools available from across Canada.

For a complete list of speakers and topics, and to register, visit: www.agexcellenceconference.ca.

