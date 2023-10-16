Iantrek reports two upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology presentations of its breakthrough glaucoma surgical technologies, including 1-year results of a novel supraciliary outflow micro-interventional procedure

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc. announced today that two of its scientific abstract presentations were accepted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology at the upcoming AAO meeting in San Francisco, CA, November 3-6, 2023. These presentations will highlight the clinical results of its CycloPen supraciliary interventional system for suprachoroidal outflow bio-tissue reinforcement as well as a combined dual-outflow trabecular and supraciliary intervention in Open Angle Glaucoma.



Iantrek continues to validate its innovative MIGS technologies for supraciliary and trabecular outflow enhancement. At AAO 2023, its authorship team comprising of Doctors Sean Ianchulev, Ike Ahmed, Robert Weinreb, Arsham Sheybani, Gautam Kamthan, Farrel C Tyson, Ernesto Calvo, and Lautaro Vera will share 12-month safety and effectiveness data of Iantrek’s CycloPen System for supraciliary intervention with homologous bio-tissue reinforcement. The 12-month results in combination with cataract surgery demonstrated a 42% reduction in IOP from a medicated baseline of 22.6 mmHg to 13.2 mmHg. The mean number of glaucoma medications used was reduced from 1.3 to 0.5. The allograft scaffolding material was well-tolerated with durable and sustained effect.

Iantrek’s second presentation reports on a novel combination MIGS intervention to address both the suprachoroidal and the trabecular outflow. The case series demonstrates surgical feasibility and MIGS-type safety of the dual outflow micro-interventional approach with potentially synergistic effect of the two procedures.

Iantrek is a micro-interventional glaucoma company founded by ophthalmic innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD MPH, Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Eye and Ear of Mount Sinai. Iantrek is developing several next-generation MIGS technologies for dual-outflow enhancement utilizing advanced supraciliary, trabecular and bio-tissue µ-interventions.

Contact: Michael Haydin, Chief Financial Officer Iantrek Inc mikehaydin@iantrekmed.com