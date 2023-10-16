Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Receives Prestigious 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from BioFlorida

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, has been bestowed the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award by BioFlorida at their Annual Meeting last Friday. This prestigious award highlights Mr. McEnany's outstanding accomplishments, unwavering commitment to rare disease patients, dedication to Catalyst’s employees, and pivotal role in fostering the growth of Florida's biopharmaceutical ecosystem.



"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to BioFlorida for bestowing this distinguished honor and recognition upon me. Guiding Catalyst's transformation from a modest startup into a thriving enterprise has been a source of immense fulfillment,” stated Mr. McEnany, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Catalyst. “Our unwavering commitment to the rare-disease patient community that we serve has been the driving force behind our Company's success, fueled by the collective contributions of all of our Catalyst team members. I am profoundly thankful to all who have been a part of my remarkable journey."

"It is our pleasure to celebrate Patrick McEnany’s illustrious career and contribution to Florida’s economic development through BioFlorida’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Nancy K. Bryan, President and CEO of BioFlorida. “Through his work and accomplishments, Mr. McEnany has profoundly impacted not only his immediate local community in Coral Gables but also the broader state of Florida. We are thrilled to recognize his remarkable contributions to the field of rare diseases, symbolizing his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those facing these challenging medical conditions.”

This award recognizes Mr. McEnany's visionary leadership and significant contributions as a distinguished co-founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst. Since the Company’s inception in January 2002, Mr. McEnany has been at the helm, serving as CEO and a dedicated member of the Company’s board of directors. His pivotal roles as Chairman and President were assumed in March 2006, marking an important milestone in his leadership journey.

Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. McEnany was previously the Chairman and CEO at Royce Laboratories, Inc., a Miami-based generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, from 1991 to 1997. Following the merger of Royce Laboratories into Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mr. McEnany continued to play an instrumental role, serving as the President of the wholly owned Royce Laboratories subsidiary of Watson, as well as Vice President of Corporate Development for Watson until 1999. During his tenure, he also assumed the role of Vice Chairman and Director at the National Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers from 1993 to 1997.

Mr. McEnany's unwavering commitment to the community is reflected in his active involvement in philanthropic initiatives. He currently serves on the emeritus board of directors of the Jackson Health Foundation and the board of directors of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Over the last three decades, he has provided his expertise as a director to numerous public companies, contributing his extensive knowledge and leadership acumen to their growth and success.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst's flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Finally, on July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for vamorolone, a promising best-in-class dissociative anti-inflammatory steroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Vamorolone has received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and has been granted a PDUFA action date of October 26, 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2022 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Contacts: Investor Relations: Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (305) 420-3200 mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact: David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com