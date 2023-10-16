Medigene to present new pre-clinical data for pipeline TCR-T therapies at the ESMO Congress 2023

Planegg/Martinsried, October 16, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the ESMO Congress 2023 being held on October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.

The data to be presented shows that optimal affinity T cell receptors (TCRs) when combined with Medigene’s PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP), provides strong protection of T cell receptor engineered T cells (TCR-T) against multiple mechanisms of solid tumor microenvironment immunosuppression, including CSP-enhanced poly-cytokine secretion, proliferation and mitigation against exhaustion of the TCR-T in vitro.

The abstract has been published online here .

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and title: “Mitigation of Tumor Microenvironment-Mediated Immunosuppression Using a PD1-41BB Switch Protein with Optimal Affinity TCRs for First-In-Class, 3rd Generation TCR-T Therapies.”

Authors: Kirsty Crame, Giulia Longinotti, Mario Catarinella, Petra U Prinz, Stefanie Tippmer, Kathrin Mutze, Andrea Coluccio, Melanie Salvermoser, Julia Bittmann, Maja Buerdek, Barbara Loesch, Christiane Geiger, Kathrin Davari and Dolores J Schendel

Final presentation number: 2249P

Date/time: Saturday October 21, 2023, Poster lunch session from 12 to 1 pm CEST, poster will be on display from 9 am to 6.30 pm CEST

Category: Translational Research (Agnostic)

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive TCR generation and optimization, as well as product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for safety, efficacy and durability. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com